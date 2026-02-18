ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Nabi Will Play For India, Nobody Can Stop Him Now; Opines JKCA Coach Ajay Sharma

“Nabi will play for India; nobody can stop him now. Look at his performance. In the last match and this match as well, he led the team to a win, single-handedly supporting Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir Singh. I think we'll win it this year,” Sharma said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Reflecting on his performance, Sharma said that the way Nabi is going, no one can stop him and he will make ito the national side soon.

J and K’s right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi has been consistent in the domestic circuit in recent times. He has picked 55 wickets in the ongoing Ranji season, including six five-wicket hauls and is the leading-wicket taker in the tournament.

West Bengal: Jammu and Kashmir registered a historic win over Bengal in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani. With the win, the team reached the final of the tournament for the first time in its history of the tournament. After the win, Jammu and Kashmir cricket team head coach Ajay Sharma said that pacer Auqib Nabi will soon play for India.

Current BCCI president, Mithun Manhas, has worked as an administrator in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The JKCA coach said that it was Minhas’ vision to lead the team to a title win, and he gave me a lot of support during his stint.

“When I came to Jammu and Kashmir, Manhas was the only guy who had played for Delhi. He brought me here, and the first thing he wanted was to win the Ranji Trophy. He gave me enough time to gel properly with the players. Gradually, players started building a rapport with me. As a result of all this, Jammu and Kashmir has made it to the final. It is an incredible achievement for us as we have made it in the final despite prescense of big teams like Mumbai, MP, Punjab and Bengal,” he added.

Reflecting on the match, he said that overconfidence resulted in the defeat of the Bengal side.

“After taking the first innings lead they (Bengal) thought that the match was over. JKCA won’t bounce back. So, I think their overconfidence has resulted in a defeat,” he said.

Captain Paras Dogras says the belief led to the maiden final

Skipper Paras Dogra revealed that the team kept believing in themselves despite losing the first match against Mumbai by 35 runs.

“Despite losing the first match against Bombay, every player amongst us had the belief that we could win the Ranji Trophy. We dominated last year but lost to Karnataka in the quarterfinal by a margin of one run. Since the Buchi Babu trophy, we were having the mindset that we can win the Ranji Trophy. The boys are keen to win and have the hunger to emerge triumphant. The players who are on the bench also have a good creative mind,” he stated.