ETV Bharat / sports

J&K vs Rest of India Irani Cup: Hosts Bowl First In Srinagar, Pant Leads Star-Studded Side

BCCI president Mithun Manhas rang the ceremonial bell before the start of Irani Cup. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.

Rest of India openers Sanat Sangwan and Shikhar Mohan began the innings, with the visitors reaching 2 for no loss after the first over.

The match is historic for the Kashmir Valley as it marks the first time the Irani Cup is being played in the region. The five-day contest, which began today, will end on October 5.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas rang the ceremonial bell before the start of play. J&K is entering the contest as reigning Ranji Trophy champions. They won their maiden Ranji title last season and are now looking to test themselves against a Rest of India side featuring several established domestic and international names.

Players at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium during the Irani Cup match. (ETV Bharat)

J&K captain Paras Dogra opted to put Rest of India into bat after winning the toss. The hosts have left out several players from the broader squad and named a playing XI featuring Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq and wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

The J&K bowling attack is being led by Umar Nazir and Sunil Kumar, with Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq also providing options.

The Rest of India are led by India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant's presence is one of the major attractions of the match as he looks to gain valuable red-ball time ahead of the upcoming Test season.