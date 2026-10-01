J&K vs Rest of India Irani Cup: Hosts Bowl First In Srinagar, Pant Leads Star-Studded Side
The match is historic as it is for the first time that Irani Cup is being played in Kashmir.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.
Rest of India openers Sanat Sangwan and Shikhar Mohan began the innings, with the visitors reaching 2 for no loss after the first over.
The match is historic for the Kashmir Valley as it marks the first time the Irani Cup is being played in the region. The five-day contest, which began today, will end on October 5.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas rang the ceremonial bell before the start of play. J&K is entering the contest as reigning Ranji Trophy champions. They won their maiden Ranji title last season and are now looking to test themselves against a Rest of India side featuring several established domestic and international names.
J&K captain Paras Dogra opted to put Rest of India into bat after winning the toss. The hosts have left out several players from the broader squad and named a playing XI featuring Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq and wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
The J&K bowling attack is being led by Umar Nazir and Sunil Kumar, with Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq also providing options.
The Rest of India are led by India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant's presence is one of the major attractions of the match as he looks to gain valuable red-ball time ahead of the upcoming Test season.
The Rest of India have also handed places to Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Saransh Jain and M.G. Choudhary in their playing XI. Sanat Sangwan and Shikhar Mohan have opened the innings.
The hosts are playing without Aquib Nabi, who is currently with the Indian team and recently received his ODI cap against the West Indies. Nabi was among J&K's leading performers last season, taking 60 wickets during their historic Ranji Trophy campaign.
Dogra had earlier stressed that J&K would not allow the absence of key players to affect their approach. The match is also an important opportunity for J&K's younger players to share the field with cricketers who have represented India and performed strongly in domestic cricket.
The opening day's play began at 9:30 a.m. The BCCI has arranged extensive broadcast coverage, with DRS and Hawkeye technology also being used during the match.
J&K Playing XI
Paras Dogra (C), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (WK), Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir
Rest of India Playing XI
Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Akash Deep, M.G. Choudhary, M.J. Suthar, Mukesh Kumar, S.N. Khan, Sanat Sangwan, Saransh Jain, Shikhar Mohan, Smaran R, Sudip Kumar Gharami
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