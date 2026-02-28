ETV Bharat / sports

'This Success Isn’t Just About The Playing XI': Jammu Kashmir Captain Paras Dogra Credits Team Effort For Maiden Ranji Triumph

Srinagar: For the first time in 67 years of participation in India’s premier domestic red-ball competition, the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team etched their name into history, lifting the Ranji Trophy title on Saturday after outplaying Karnataka in a fairy tale final at Hubballi. The match ended in a draw, but J&K’s massive first-innings lead ensured the championship belonged to them, sealing a gripping finish to a season defined by resilience and hardwork.

As the clock struck 2:10 pm, players embraced on the field and waved the JKCA flag while jubilant supporters erupted in celebration. It was a historic moment for a team playing its first Ranji Trophy final and claiming its first title. Jammu & Kashmir effectively sealed the contest earlier in the match by piling up a formidable first-innings total of 546, powered by key contributions from several batters.

Among them was Sahil Lotra, whose invaluable 72 strengthened the team’s commanding position. He later returned unbeaten with a century, further deepening Karnataka’s misery. The bowling attack then delivered with equal authority.

Right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi Dar spearheaded the effort with relentless accuracy and pace, finishing the season with 60 wickets, joining an elite group of bowlers to reach that milestone in a single Ranji campaign.

Auqib, while reflecting on the historic triumph, said: “It’s still hard to believe that we’ve actually won the Ranji Trophy. For all of us, this moment feels almost unreal. When I first began playing for Jammu and Kashmir, my biggest dream was to lift a trophy for the team, especially the Ranji Trophy in red-ball cricket. We’ve chased that dream for years, putting in endless hard work and pushing through many struggles. To finally see it happen as a team is incredibly special.”

He further said," This victory is the result of everyone working together and supporting each other through the season. Every player contributed in some way, and that unity helped us overcome the tough moments. The journey wasn’t easy, but the belief inside the dressing room kept us going until we achieved what we had all been striving for."

"My approach is always straightforward, no matter the match or the situation. I try to give my best every time I step onto the field. Whenever the team needs something, I focus on doing my part with full commitment. Once you reach the knockout stage, every game becomes crucial, so my goal is simply to contribute in any way possible and give everything I have for the team," he added.

Sunil Ram Kumar provided crucial support from the other end, ensuring Karnataka never found a rhythm. The defining story of the final, however, belonged to Qamran Iqbal Lone. Called up at the last moment after opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out due to injury, Iqbal rushed overnight from New Delhi to Hubballi to join the squad. Less than 12 hours later, he was opening the batting against a formidable Karnataka pace attack.

His first-innings dismissal for six seemed to close the door on his opportunity. But in the second innings, Iqbal produced a knock for the ages. With Karnataka pushing for early breakthroughs, he stood firm and battled through hostile spells and relentless sledging to finish unbeaten on 160, guiding J&K into an unassailable position.

“Getting the call was unexpected, but he just wanted to contribute to the team,” Iqbal's friend said.

Iqbal, however, said the historic triumph meant a lot for the region and credited the collective effort behind the achievement.

“I feel extremely happy because this is the first time our state has won the Ranji Trophy,” Iqbal said. “This success belongs to everyone — the players, the coaches and the administrators. All of them worked hard throughout the season, so congratulations to the JKCA," he said.

Recalling how he joined the team at the last moment after opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out with an injury, Iqbal said the call came unexpectedly. “I got a message from the team around 3 p.m. that day and was told to travel immediately,” he said. “I caught an evening flight and by 8 the next morning I had reached the ground. It’s a fantastic group of players and I really enjoyed being part of it. Winning the title together makes it even more special.”

Iqbal also acknowledged the support system behind the squad, praising administrators and senior teammates for shaping the team’s campaign. “Our preparation was well supported by the association officials like Mithun sir, Anil Gupta sir and Majid sir,” he said.

“Head coach Ajay Sharma is extremely dedicated and approaches everything with seriousness, which reflects in our results. The senior players, captain Paras Dogra, Shubham and Abdul Samad, have guided the younger players well. Everyone has contributed in their own way, and bowlers like Auqib Nabi have been outstanding this season.”

Veteran captain Paras Dogra also played a pivotal role. The 42-year-old absorbed sustained short-pitched bowling in a gritty innings that lasted nearly 80 minutes. While the scorecard shows a modest 16 runs, the time he spent at the crease steadied the innings and blunted Karnataka’s early momentum. For Dogra, the moment was especially emotional. Thirteen years after making his India A debut in Hubballi, he returned to the same city to guide Jammu & Kashmir to their greatest domestic triumph.