'This Success Isn’t Just About The Playing XI': Jammu Kashmir Captain Paras Dogra Credits Team Effort For Maiden Ranji Triumph
As Jammu and Kashmir won the Ranji Trophy title for the first time in 67 years of participation, players expressed their joy over the triumph.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Srinagar: For the first time in 67 years of participation in India’s premier domestic red-ball competition, the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team etched their name into history, lifting the Ranji Trophy title on Saturday after outplaying Karnataka in a fairy tale final at Hubballi. The match ended in a draw, but J&K’s massive first-innings lead ensured the championship belonged to them, sealing a gripping finish to a season defined by resilience and hardwork.
As the clock struck 2:10 pm, players embraced on the field and waved the JKCA flag while jubilant supporters erupted in celebration. It was a historic moment for a team playing its first Ranji Trophy final and claiming its first title. Jammu & Kashmir effectively sealed the contest earlier in the match by piling up a formidable first-innings total of 546, powered by key contributions from several batters.
Among them was Sahil Lotra, whose invaluable 72 strengthened the team’s commanding position. He later returned unbeaten with a century, further deepening Karnataka’s misery. The bowling attack then delivered with equal authority.
Right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi Dar spearheaded the effort with relentless accuracy and pace, finishing the season with 60 wickets, joining an elite group of bowlers to reach that milestone in a single Ranji campaign.
𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐔 & 𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐑! 🏆— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2026
🎥 An outpouring of pure, unadulterated emotion as J&K conquer the summit to claim their first-ever #RanjiTrophy crown 🫡
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/XRyia1coda
Auqib, while reflecting on the historic triumph, said: “It’s still hard to believe that we’ve actually won the Ranji Trophy. For all of us, this moment feels almost unreal. When I first began playing for Jammu and Kashmir, my biggest dream was to lift a trophy for the team, especially the Ranji Trophy in red-ball cricket. We’ve chased that dream for years, putting in endless hard work and pushing through many struggles. To finally see it happen as a team is incredibly special.”
He further said," This victory is the result of everyone working together and supporting each other through the season. Every player contributed in some way, and that unity helped us overcome the tough moments. The journey wasn’t easy, but the belief inside the dressing room kept us going until we achieved what we had all been striving for."
"My approach is always straightforward, no matter the match or the situation. I try to give my best every time I step onto the field. Whenever the team needs something, I focus on doing my part with full commitment. Once you reach the knockout stage, every game becomes crucial, so my goal is simply to contribute in any way possible and give everything I have for the team," he added.
Sunil Ram Kumar provided crucial support from the other end, ensuring Karnataka never found a rhythm. The defining story of the final, however, belonged to Qamran Iqbal Lone. Called up at the last moment after opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out due to injury, Iqbal rushed overnight from New Delhi to Hubballi to join the squad. Less than 12 hours later, he was opening the batting against a formidable Karnataka pace attack.
His first-innings dismissal for six seemed to close the door on his opportunity. But in the second innings, Iqbal produced a knock for the ages. With Karnataka pushing for early breakthroughs, he stood firm and battled through hostile spells and relentless sledging to finish unbeaten on 160, guiding J&K into an unassailable position.
“Getting the call was unexpected, but he just wanted to contribute to the team,” Iqbal's friend said.
Iqbal, however, said the historic triumph meant a lot for the region and credited the collective effort behind the achievement.
“I feel extremely happy because this is the first time our state has won the Ranji Trophy,” Iqbal said. “This success belongs to everyone — the players, the coaches and the administrators. All of them worked hard throughout the season, so congratulations to the JKCA," he said.
Recalling how he joined the team at the last moment after opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out with an injury, Iqbal said the call came unexpectedly. “I got a message from the team around 3 p.m. that day and was told to travel immediately,” he said. “I caught an evening flight and by 8 the next morning I had reached the ground. It’s a fantastic group of players and I really enjoyed being part of it. Winning the title together makes it even more special.”
A maiden First-Class century 💯— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2026
On the grandest stage of all 🏟️
A moment he will never forget ✨
Sahil Lotra puts up a performance that he will remember for a lifetime 🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/YOl1SgTEmD
Iqbal also acknowledged the support system behind the squad, praising administrators and senior teammates for shaping the team’s campaign. “Our preparation was well supported by the association officials like Mithun sir, Anil Gupta sir and Majid sir,” he said.
“Head coach Ajay Sharma is extremely dedicated and approaches everything with seriousness, which reflects in our results. The senior players, captain Paras Dogra, Shubham and Abdul Samad, have guided the younger players well. Everyone has contributed in their own way, and bowlers like Auqib Nabi have been outstanding this season.”
Veteran captain Paras Dogra also played a pivotal role. The 42-year-old absorbed sustained short-pitched bowling in a gritty innings that lasted nearly 80 minutes. While the scorecard shows a modest 16 runs, the time he spent at the crease steadied the innings and blunted Karnataka’s early momentum. For Dogra, the moment was especially emotional. Thirteen years after making his India A debut in Hubballi, he returned to the same city to guide Jammu & Kashmir to their greatest domestic triumph.
Dogra struggled to put the magnitude of the moment into words after leading the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team to their maiden title.
“Honestly, it’s difficult to describe what this trophy means to me right now. I’m almost at a loss for words. At this moment, it feels like the biggest achievement of my life, and I’m deeply grateful for it. I’ve been fortunate to be part of the JKCA setup, and the players have been phenomenal throughout the season.
This success isn’t just about the playing XI — the entire group of 14 or 15 players has stepped up at different moments. Everyone has contributed and shown the hunger to win. From the very beginning, the belief inside the dressing room was strong that we could go all the way," he said.
Speaking about what the future holds for him after this historic triumph, the veteran captain said he would first soak in the moment before making any decisions.
"Right now, I just want to celebrate this achievement with the team. We’ve worked incredibly hard for it. What comes next can wait — for the moment, we’ll enjoy this victory and then see what the future brings.”
Middle-order batter Abdul Samad, one of the team’s standout performers this season, also demonstrated maturity under pressure. Known for his explosive style, Samad adopted a more patient approach in the second innings, scoring a composed 32 from 70 balls to help secure the draw that guaranteed the title.
The innings symbolised the evolution of a player who has been central to J&K’s batting success this season. Spinner Abid Mushtaq quietly played a critical role by maintaining relentless pressure from one end.
Although he went wicketless in the final innings, his tight lines and disciplined spells built the platform for breakthroughs at the other end. Mushtaq’s performance highlighted the collective effort that defined J&K’s campaign. Meanwhile, Karnataka, led by their experienced lineup featuring players like Mayank Agarwal, struggled to recover after conceding the massive first-innings deficit.
From the first ball to the last, J&K maintained control of the match. The triumph carries significance beyond sport. In recent months, political and social tensions had fueled debates about regional divides between Jammu and Kashmir. Many observers believe the team’s diverse composition and success have sent a powerful message of unity.
Independent legislator Dr Rameshwar Singh said the victory showed what cooperation across regions could achieve. “This team represents people from every part of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Their success reminds us that unity and merit matter far more than divisions.”
Earlier in the tournament, the team’s semifinal victory had already drawn praise in the legislative assembly. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who attended the final, congratulated the players on social media. “They’ve done it. Well done, J&K,” he wrote, applauding what he described as a historic moment for the region.
Former India all-rounder Parvez Rasool, who once captained the side, said the victory was the culmination of years of effort. “The transformation started when we began believing we could compete with the best teams,” Rasool said. He credited the influence of legendary spinner Bishen Singh Bedi, who coached the side in the early 2010s and instilled a new mindset. “Earlier, we were satisfied with participation,” Rasool said. “Bedi Sir taught us to compete and to fight for victories.”
From late-night travel stories and last-minute team changes to career-defining performances, Jammu & Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy triumph was filled with remarkable moments. One of the most remarkable aspects of Jammu & Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph was the diverse background of the playing XI, a group drawn from different corners of the region and beyond but united by a single purpose.
"The squad reflected a blend of talent from both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, with players hailing from places such as Srinagar, Anantnag, Rajouri, Doda, Baramulla and several districts of Jammu," Brig Anil Gupta, Member JKCA. "We got a captain and a coach from outside to give a better experience to the unit," Brig Gupta added.
Speaking of the journey behind the title, Mithun Manhas, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said: “It has truly been an incredible journey that began around June 2021. I must especially acknowledge the support we received from the BCCI at that time, particularly from Jai bhai. After nearly 67 years, he visited Jammu, saw the situation firsthand and extended the backing we needed."
"From that moment, things started moving in the right direction. I have always believed in following a process and in keeping experienced people around the team. We had a talented group of players who had shown glimpses of their potential earlier as well, but bringing in Paras gave the side stability, composure and valuable experience."
“Paras brought calmness and maturity to the dressing room, while Ajay bhai’s presence as head coach made a huge difference. Having played five Ranji Trophy finals himself, he understands what it takes to succeed at this level. The way he guided the youngsters, especially in developing their batting approach, helped them grow as cricketers.
"Over the last four years, the biggest change has been the belief within the team. Once the players began trusting their own ability, everything else started falling into place," he added.
Speaking about victory and the future ahead, he said: “This title belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to every cricketer from the region who has worked hard over the years. We are grateful to the BCCI for the support they have always extended to us. This victory is only the beginning for the JKCA. Domestic cricket is like a pyramid, and every state association gets the opportunity to grow through it."
"I must also appreciate the Karnataka team for playing excellent cricket in the final, but today the better side came out on top. I am confident we will see many more achievements from J&K in the years to come.”
