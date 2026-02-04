ETV Bharat / sports

Tale Of 'Bat Surgeon' From Jaipur who Shapes Bat Of Several Star International Cricketers Includings Abhsihek Sharma

Jaipur : A unique name from Jaipur is behind the explosive batting of several star players in the Indian cricket team. Ghanshyam (Kanha) from Jaipur not only works on the bats of Team India players but also those of many international cricket legends. Abhishek Sharma, who has been in excellent form recently, has also praised this bat craftsman from Jaipur.

In the world of cricket, it's no longer just a player's fitness or technique that matters; equipment is also playing a crucial role in changing the course of a match. Ghanshyam from Jaipur performs a kind of "surgery" on batter's bats, improving their balance, sweet spot, and power-hitting capabilities. He meticulously works on the bat's grip, edges, weight, and pressing, giving the batsman greater confidence on the field.

Abhishek Sharma praised Ghanshyam

Indian team's explosve batter Abhishek Sharma also attended the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy held in Jaipur. Ghanshyam says that he met Abhishek Sharma during the tournament, and Abhishek Sharma had him make some important modifications to his bat. Abhishek Sharma's bat was on fire in the recent series against New Zealand.