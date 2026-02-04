Tale Of 'Bat Surgeon' From Jaipur who Shapes Bat Of Several Star International Cricketers Includings Abhsihek Sharma
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Jaipur : A unique name from Jaipur is behind the explosive batting of several star players in the Indian cricket team. Ghanshyam (Kanha) from Jaipur not only works on the bats of Team India players but also those of many international cricket legends. Abhishek Sharma, who has been in excellent form recently, has also praised this bat craftsman from Jaipur.
In the world of cricket, it's no longer just a player's fitness or technique that matters; equipment is also playing a crucial role in changing the course of a match. Ghanshyam from Jaipur performs a kind of "surgery" on batter's bats, improving their balance, sweet spot, and power-hitting capabilities. He meticulously works on the bat's grip, edges, weight, and pressing, giving the batsman greater confidence on the field.
Abhishek Sharma praised Ghanshyam
Indian team's explosve batter Abhishek Sharma also attended the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy held in Jaipur. Ghanshyam says that he met Abhishek Sharma during the tournament, and Abhishek Sharma had him make some important modifications to his bat. Abhishek Sharma's bat was on fire in the recent series against New Zealand.
The New Zealand players were also examining Abhishek's bat, holding it in their hands. Ghanshyam said that Abhishek Sharma also praised the bat, saying, "Wow, Paaji, this is amazing!" He added that international batsmen like Abhishek Sharma use bats that are not available in the market. These bats are specially made for them.
Foreign players also used bats made by him
When it comes to Indian players, Ghanshyam prepares the bats of many top international cricketers before matches, including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma. In addition, several foreign players in the IPL are also associated with Ghanshyam, including England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler, as well as South Africa's Faf du Plessis. Furthermore, Ghanshyam is also associated with several different franchises during the IPL season.