ETV Bharat / sports

World Chess Champion Anand Highlights Women's Rise in Chess at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand attended the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday. He called the event a major platform for ideas, creativity, and inspiration, where talent from diverse fields comes together to learn from one another.

Sharing insights from his illustrious career, Anand said his success was rooted in the support of his parents, especially his mother. He noted that the encouragement and guidance he received in his early years gave him the confidence to move forward and take on challenges. Recalling his early days, Anand said that when chess was not widely seen as a viable career option in India, his family stood by him at every step. This support, he said, enabled him to bring international recognition to the country.

Addressing young and aspiring players, Anand said success in sports is never guaranteed. "One bad move can ruin a game," he said, adding that instead of getting disheartened by defeat, players should learn from their losses. He advised players not to take wins and losses too personally, but to focus on constant improvement and keep playing.