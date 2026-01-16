World Chess Champion Anand Highlights Women's Rise in Chess at Jaipur Literature Festival
Published : January 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Jaipur: World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand attended the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday. He called the event a major platform for ideas, creativity, and inspiration, where talent from diverse fields comes together to learn from one another.
Sharing insights from his illustrious career, Anand said his success was rooted in the support of his parents, especially his mother. He noted that the encouragement and guidance he received in his early years gave him the confidence to move forward and take on challenges. Recalling his early days, Anand said that when chess was not widely seen as a viable career option in India, his family stood by him at every step. This support, he said, enabled him to bring international recognition to the country.
Addressing young and aspiring players, Anand said success in sports is never guaranteed. "One bad move can ruin a game," he said, adding that instead of getting disheartened by defeat, players should learn from their losses. He advised players not to take wins and losses too personally, but to focus on constant improvement and keep playing.
Anand also spoke about women’s participation in chess and agreed that women players in the game have increased in recent years. He said many talented women players are representing India at the national and international levels.
Expressing optimism, he said Indian women players are well-positioned to achieve even greater success on the global stage in the coming years. He added that the rising number of girls enrolling in schools and chess academies is a positive and encouraging sign.
Speaking about his book Lightning Kid at the festival, Anand said he often shares his experiences with young grandmaster D Gukesh whenever they meet. He pointed out that the environment in which Gukesh is playing today is very different from the one he experienced during his formative years. "That's why I simply share my experiences with him,” Anand said, adding that the focus should now be on continuously striving to become better.
