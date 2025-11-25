ETV Bharat / sports

Jaipur Brothers Kick Their Way Into Record Books With Taekwondo Feats

Child athletes Aarav and Aahan with the officials of record institutions ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: In a rare display of discipline, speed and youthful grit, two child athletes from Rajasthan's Jaipur have made it to the India and Asia Book of Records. On Monday evening, Aarav (15) and Aahan (11) emerged as record-setters in Taekwondo, a type of martial arts.

"We have always believed them, but watching them perform today was beyond imagination," said their grandfather and mentor, Mahendra Singh Karnavat.

Child athletes Aarav and Aahan entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records (ETV Bharat)

The Jaipur event was charged with excitement as representatives from both record institutions evaluated the formal tests of the duo. Coach Pradeep, who has been training the boys for months, encouraged them and prepared them mentally and technically.