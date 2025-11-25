Jaipur Brothers Kick Their Way Into Record Books With Taekwondo Feats
Two Taekwondo athletes have entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for executing the highest number of kicks in a minute.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Jaipur: In a rare display of discipline, speed and youthful grit, two child athletes from Rajasthan's Jaipur have made it to the India and Asia Book of Records. On Monday evening, Aarav (15) and Aahan (11) emerged as record-setters in Taekwondo, a type of martial arts.
"We have always believed them, but watching them perform today was beyond imagination," said their grandfather and mentor, Mahendra Singh Karnavat.
The Jaipur event was charged with excitement as representatives from both record institutions evaluated the formal tests of the duo. Coach Pradeep, who has been training the boys for months, encouraged them and prepared them mentally and technically.
Aahan Karnavat executed 113 Taekwondo front kicks in a single minute while holding a two kg weight. According to the certificate issued by the India and Asia Book of Records, Ahaan kicks displayed speed, balance, and concentration. "Such powerful performance is unbelievable at his age," spectators said.
Aahan's older brother, Aarav Karnavat, achieved the Indian and Asian recognition by 274 side kicks while holding a 5 kg weight with balance, high-level technique, and consistent speed. "His performance proves that dedication, discipline, and constant practice can overcome even the most daunting challenges," spectators said.
The Karnavat family has been celebrating the achievement since Monday evening. Both Aarav and Aahav expressed their excitement after earning the titles. "We want to make India proud and want to represent the nation at the international level," they said.
