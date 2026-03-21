ETV Bharat / sports

Jagdalpur Geared Up To Host Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026

Jagdalpur: The city of Jagdalpur is geared up to host the Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026 on Sunday, March 22. The Marathon is set to be more than just a regional sporting event. It is expected to be a grand confluence of international talent and local culture.

A key highlight of this year's event is the enthusiastic participation of foreign runners who will showcase their speed and stamina on the roads of Bastar. Over 200 surrendered Naxalites will also be participating in the race.

The participation of 68 runners from abroad in a total of more than 5,000 participants is a symbolic hike in the reputation of this event that has gone global. The participants include 42 experienced athletes from Ethiopia and 26 from Kenya. Both these countries are renowned worldwide for their long-distance runners. Their presence has made this competition very exciting and challenging.

The over 42 km full marathon will start from the Lalbagh Maidan and conclude on the banks of the famous Chitrakoot Falls. The runners will be experiencing the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of Bastar as they run through its villages and localities.

There is a special category of participants in the competition for the surrendered Naxalites. Over 200 former Naxalites from Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur and various other areas of Bastar have registered for the race. Their participation sends a positive message about the changing landscape of Bastar.