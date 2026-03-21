Jagdalpur Geared Up To Host Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026
The event will see the participation of 68 international runners along with more than 200 surrendered Naxalites.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The city of Jagdalpur is geared up to host the Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026 on Sunday, March 22. The Marathon is set to be more than just a regional sporting event. It is expected to be a grand confluence of international talent and local culture.
A key highlight of this year's event is the enthusiastic participation of foreign runners who will showcase their speed and stamina on the roads of Bastar. Over 200 surrendered Naxalites will also be participating in the race.
The participation of 68 runners from abroad in a total of more than 5,000 participants is a symbolic hike in the reputation of this event that has gone global. The participants include 42 experienced athletes from Ethiopia and 26 from Kenya. Both these countries are renowned worldwide for their long-distance runners. Their presence has made this competition very exciting and challenging.
The over 42 km full marathon will start from the Lalbagh Maidan and conclude on the banks of the famous Chitrakoot Falls. The runners will be experiencing the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of Bastar as they run through its villages and localities.
There is a special category of participants in the competition for the surrendered Naxalites. Over 200 former Naxalites from Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur and various other areas of Bastar have registered for the race. Their participation sends a positive message about the changing landscape of Bastar.
"The Bastar Heritage Marathon will bring together professional athletes, local youth, students and surrendered Naxalites to chart a new path of peace, unity and development. This 42-kilometre race will not only measure distance but also showcase a journey where the path of humanity and nation-building has been chosen, rather than the gun," said Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P.
Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara said that in order to make the event inclusive, organizers have divided the event into a full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21 km), 10 km race and 5 km race.
"This allows professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and youth alike to participate. To encourage sporting talent, a massive prize pool of Rs 25 lakh has been announced which will be distributed among the winners in various categories," he said.
The runners will participate in four categories of national, international, state and other regions. There is a special category for those from Bastar.
He added that the Bastar category has been included along with the open one to provide local runners with a golden opportunity to compete with international athletes and hone their talent. The district administration also plans to provide national and international platforms to the runners emerging from Bastar.
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