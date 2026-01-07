ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes: Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest Batter Since 2006 To Score Ashes Hundred

Hyderabad: England batter Jacob Bethell scored a century on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The England all-rounder etched his name in the record books, becoming one of the youngest batters to rack up a century in the iconic rivalry between Australia and England.

Batting at No.3, Bethell completed his maiden Test hundred in just 162 balls as he reached he milestone with a powerful slog through wide long-on.

He scripted history, becoming the second youngest batter to register an Ashes hundred in the 21st century, only behind former England skipper Alistair Cook. Also, he became the youngest batter since 2006 to rack up an Ashes hundred. Bethell scored a century at the age of 22 years and 78 days, while Cook had gathered a ton at Perth in 2006 at 21 years and 357 days of age.