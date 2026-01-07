Ashes: Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest Batter Since 2006 To Score Ashes Hundred
Jacob Bethell scored a century on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test on Wednesday, January 7.
Hyderabad: England batter Jacob Bethell scored a century on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The England all-rounder etched his name in the record books, becoming one of the youngest batters to rack up a century in the iconic rivalry between Australia and England.
Batting at No.3, Bethell completed his maiden Test hundred in just 162 balls as he reached he milestone with a powerful slog through wide long-on.
He scripted history, becoming the second youngest batter to register an Ashes hundred in the 21st century, only behind former England skipper Alistair Cook. Also, he became the youngest batter since 2006 to rack up an Ashes hundred. Bethell scored a century at the age of 22 years and 78 days, while Cook had gathered a ton at Perth in 2006 at 21 years and 357 days of age.
Bethell replaced Pope at No.3 after the latter failed to score a fifty in six successive innings. In the Boxing Day Test played in Melbourne, he registered scores of 1 and 40. The fifth Ashes Test is also the fifth Test for Bethell at No.3.
With the hundred, he became the first England No.3 in 14 years since Jonathan Trott to slam an Ashes hundred. Former captain Michael Vaughan and Mark Butcher are the only other batters who have amassed a hundred while batting at No.3 in the Ashes since 2011.
Bethell’s RCB stint
Bethell will be part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL edition, and he has been a key player for the team so far. He played just two matches for the franchise last season when they won their maiden IPL title. He played an impressive 55-run knock from 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the second match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.