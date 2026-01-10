ETV Bharat / sports

Jabalpur Kids Make A Name For Themselves In Sepak Takraw

Jabalpur: Children from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh are making a name for themselves in an exotic sport that originated in Southeast Asia. Vanshika Patel and Arnav Gupta are scheduled to join the Indian Sepak Rakraw team to play international matches. Both of them have played in five national-level tourneys till now.

Sepak Takraw is fast becoming a popular sport at an international level. Sepak is a Malay term that means kicking. Meanwhile, Takraw is a Thai word referring to a woven ball made of rattan or plastic. It is played between two teams of two to four players on a court that resembles a badminton court. It is often referred to as a mix of volleyball, for its use of a net, and association football.

A group of students who play Sepak Takraw (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, another player from Jabalpur, Khushboo Sahu, said, "This game isn't as popular or simple as other sports. A unique plastic ball is kicked with the feet and head. A player can hit a ball three times, but the condition is that they can't touch the ball with their hands."

Vanshika, at the age of 17, has emerged as an expert in this sport. She pointed out, "There was a discussion about scale in my school where I first heard about this sport. It is played on the MLB school grounds in Jabalpur."