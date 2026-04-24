ETV Bharat / sports

Italy Dismisses Replacing Iran At the World Cup After Suggestion By Trump Official

Iran's national football team's players pose with pictures of children said to have been killed in a US strikes in Iran, before a friendly football match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, on March 31, 2026. ( AFP )

Rome: Italian sports officials say four-time champion Italy is not interested in replacing Iran at the upcoming World Cup following a suggestion to that effect by a Trump administration official.

Iran has not withdrawn from the World Cup, and the team is preparing to play in the U.S. despite the war in the Middle East. FIFA has insisted its group stage games near Los Angeles and in Seattle will go ahead as planned in June.

The Financial Times reported that Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. special envoy for global partnerships, had suggested the swap to President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press on Thursday, Zampolli emphasized that "my request is not a political request." The ask, which was made to Trump and Infantino on Wednesday, was meant as a contingency plan in case Iran could not participate in the soccer tournament at the last minute.

"I had a dream," Zampolli told the AP. "My request was for the Italian people and the American-Italian people."

He said in the FT interview that, with four titles, the Italian national team's appearance in the World Cup would be justified.

Italian officials pushed back hard at the suggestion, with Sports Minister Andrea Abodi saying Thursday that "first of all, it's not possible. Secondly, it's not a good idea."

Luciano Buonfiglio, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, also dismissed the idea.

"I would feel offended," Buonfiglio said. "You need to deserve to go to the World Cup."

Italy's Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the suggested swap "shameful."

Hours later, Trump was asked at the White House about Iranian soccer players potentially not being allowed into the U.S. for the World Cup. He initially joked, "I don't think about it too much" before adding, "That's an interesting question."

"Let me give that some thought," Trump added.

He then deferred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said, "Nothing from the U.S. has told them they can't come."

"The problem with Iran would be, not their athletes. It would be some of the other people that they want to bring with them," Rubio said, suggesting that Iran's soccer team could bring in people loyal to militant groups disguised as journalists and trainers.

"We may not be able to let them in," Rubio said of people around the team. "But not the athletes themselves."