ETV Bharat / sports

'It Is Now Over': Neymar Says After World Cup Elimination He Is Done Playing For Brazil

Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( AP )

East Rutherford: Neymar said Sunday he is done playing for Brazil’s national team, making the announcement after he and his teammates were knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16. “I tried,” Neymar said. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Erling Haaland scored two goals to lead Norway past Brazil 2-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals. The star striker found the net in the 79th minute and again in the 90th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neymar, 34, played his first game for Brazil on Aug. 10, 2010 — a friendly against the U.S. at the stadium in the Meadowlands in northern New Jersey. Against Norway, he scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes after subbing in off the bench. Because of a nagging right calf injury, Neymar appeared in only two of Brazil's five games in the tournament. He also was on the field for 15 minutes against Scotland in group play.