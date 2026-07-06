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'It Is Now Over': Neymar Says After World Cup Elimination He Is Done Playing For Brazil

Neymar, 34, played his first game for Brazil on Aug. 10, 2010, a friendly against US at the stadium in Meadowlands in northern New Jersey.

Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026.
Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST

1 Min Read
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East Rutherford: Neymar said Sunday he is done playing for Brazil’s national team, making the announcement after he and his teammates were knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16. “I tried,” Neymar said. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Erling Haaland scored two goals to lead Norway past Brazil 2-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals. The star striker found the net in the 79th minute and again in the 90th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neymar, 34, played his first game for Brazil on Aug. 10, 2010 — a friendly against the U.S. at the stadium in the Meadowlands in northern New Jersey. Against Norway, he scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes after subbing in off the bench. Because of a nagging right calf injury, Neymar appeared in only two of Brazil's five games in the tournament. He also was on the field for 15 minutes against Scotland in group play.

Brazil’s best player for more than a decade had been slowed by injuries in recent years that limited his impact. The country is now entering a period of transition, with the next generation taking over. “We ask that people have patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go,” Captain Marquinhos said.

Also Read:

  1. Neymar Donates USD 250000 For Venezuela Earthquake Relief Ahead Of Brazil’s Round Of 32 Fixture
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Scores Twice To Beat Brazil, Send Norway Into Quarterfinals For 1st Time

TAGGED:

BRAZIL WORLD CUP ELIMINATION
BRAZIL VS NORWAY WORLD CUP
NEYMAR
NEYMAR BRAZIL
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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