ISSF World Cup 2026 Munich: Esha Singh Breaks World Record To Clinch Gold Medal In 25m Pistol
Esha Sing clinched India’s first individual medal this season, securing gold in the ISSF World Cup 2026.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Munich (Germany): Asian champion Esha Singh shone with her performance in the ISSF World Cup 2026 held in Munich, Germany, clinching gold with a world record score.
In a field which comprised a total of eight shooters featuring reigning Olympic champion Yang Ji-in, Esha kept her composure through the elimination stages to finish with a score of 43/50 in the final. With her accuracy, she scripted a score which is now the world record at both the junior and senior level in women’s 25m Pistol.
Notably, it was the country’s first individual shooting medal of the season at the ISSF World Cup across rifle, pistol and shotgun events.
A day of World Records for Bharat!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 27, 2026
At the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Esha Singh scripted history by winning Gold in the Women’s 25m Pistol event with a phenomenal World Record score of 43. pic.twitter.com/1Skkv3Vv5d
With the gold medal, the 21-year-old has now earned a direct spot in the ISSF World Cup Final, which is to be held in Rome, Italy, in December.
Former world champion and European Games gold medallist Doreen Vennekamp settled for a silver with a score of 38/50. Miroslava Mincheva of Bulgaria earned a bronze medal with a score of 31/45.
Paris 2024 gold medallist Yang Ji-in had topped the qualification round with a score of 592-28x, faield to repeat a similar kind of performance and finished in fifth position in the final after missing 13 of her 35 shots.
Esha Singh, an Asian Games silver medallist, was fifth in the qualification round with a score of 587-19x, including 293 in precision and 294 in rapid fire.
WORLD RECORD FOR ESHA SINGH! 🇮🇳🔥— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) May 27, 2026
What a sensational performance at the ISSF World Cup Munich 2026!
Esha Singh clinched GOLD in the Women’s 25m Pistol event with a stunning 43/50 in the final setting a NEW WORLD RECORD in the process. 🏆
A historic achievement by one of… https://t.co/Q0iqU8j0cS pic.twitter.com/mYEfWTxrqX
Her compatriot and Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker missed out on the final after finishing in 12th position in the standings with a score of 582-19x. Rahi Sarnobat, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, also fell short of making it to the final with a 14th-place finish.
Overall, this was the country’s third medal of the season across rifle, pistol and shotgun World Cup events.
Earlier, Mukesh Nelavalli and Palak Gulia had won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the rifle/pistol World Cup in Granada, Spain. Vivaan Kapoor and Neeru Dhanda had clinched a bronze medal in the mixed team trap event in the shotgun World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Esha will next feature in the women’s 10m air pistol event along with Manu Bhaker in Munich.