ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Cup 2026 Munich: Esha Singh Breaks World Record To Clinch Gold Medal In 25m Pistol

Munich (Germany): Asian champion Esha Singh shone with her performance in the ISSF World Cup 2026 held in Munich, Germany, clinching gold with a world record score.

In a field which comprised a total of eight shooters featuring reigning Olympic champion Yang Ji-in, Esha kept her composure through the elimination stages to finish with a score of 43/50 in the final. With her accuracy, she scripted a score which is now the world record at both the junior and senior level in women’s 25m Pistol.

Notably, it was the country’s first individual shooting medal of the season at the ISSF World Cup across rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

With the gold medal, the 21-year-old has now earned a direct spot in the ISSF World Cup Final, which is to be held in Rome, Italy, in December.

Former world champion and European Games gold medallist Doreen Vennekamp settled for a silver with a score of 38/50. Miroslava Mincheva of Bulgaria earned a bronze medal with a score of 31/45.