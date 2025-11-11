ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Championships: Samrat Rana Becomes India’s First World Champion In 10m Air Pistol

Rana was overwhelmed with his win, and his post-match reaction highlighted the same.

Rana held his nerves and was composed in an intense final, which involved a close competition between the top three. He finished with a score of 243.7 and won with a narrow lead over China’s Hu Kai, who grabbed the silver with a score of 243.3.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old shooter from Karanal, Samrat Rana, scripted history at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo on Monday, becoming the first world champion from India in the Olympic pistol discipline. His brilliant performance also helped India win team gold, giving a boost to India’s growing stature in the sport of shooting.

“I still can’t believe it. Cairo has always been special for me. I won two medals here at the Junior World Championships in 2022. I like the ambience and was just trying to focus on my technique with every shot towards the end," he said after the victory.

Two Indian shooters on the podium and a team gold

The men’s final saw multiple changes in the lead amongst Rana, Hu Kai and another Indian shooter Varun Tomar. Rana’s calm nature helped him in the clutch moments while Tomar secured the bronze with a tally of 221.7. This marked the first occasion when two Indian shooters ensured a podium finish in the same event at the World Championships.

India won the team gold with an aggregate of 1754 points. Rana (586), Tomar (586), and Shravan Kumar (582) dished out a clinical display to finish at the top of the podium in the team event. Italy signed off the event in second position while Germany bagged the bronze medal.

India win silver in the women’s 10m air pistol team event

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, India's Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh finished in seventh and sixth place, respectively. Although they failed to secure a podium finish individually, their collective effort helped the nation get a silver medal with Esha (583), Manu (580), and world No.1 Suruchi Inder Singh (577) accruing a total of 1740.