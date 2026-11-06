ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Championships: Jaypal Malviya Secures First Shooting Quota For India In LA 2028 By Winning Silver

Doha (Qatar): Jaypal Malviya made history at the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, winning a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event. With the silver, he secured India’s first shooting quota for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The 23-year-old hailing from Madhya Pradesh dished out a breakthrough performance in the eight-man field. He finished in second place with a score of 242.2. Kai Hu of China bagged gold with a score of 243.9 points, while Czechia's Jindrich Dubovy secured a bronze medal with a score of 220.9.

Manu, the double Olympic medalist at Paris 2024, finished fifth with 179.9 points, while Suruchi was eliminated in sixth place with 158.3. Both entered the final but failed to get Olympic quota places on offer. However, India won a silver medal in the team event through Manu, Suruchi and Sainyam, who bagged 1,738 points behind China’s 1,745.

Malviya's podium finish provided a major boost for the Indian contingent after their star shooters Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Inder Singh failed to clinch Olympic quota places in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Malviya qualified for the final by securing third place in qualification with a score of 585 across six series. He carried that momentum in the medal event, finishing second.

The start was not very good for the Indian shooter, as he recorded a 9.2 on his second attempt in the opening five-shot series, but rose up to third place with a 10.6 on his final shot. After completing his next series, Malviya slipped to the fourth position with 100 points. Malviya eventually finished in second place behind Hu, and the gap was narrowed down to 0.5 at one point.

With the silver, he secured India's first shooting quota in the LA 2028 Olympics.

The youngster’s rise this year has been impressive. He won the men's 10m air pistol Trial 1 gold at the 2026 National Selection Trials in New Delhi with a score of 245.6 in the final. The 31-year-old has now shone once again at the biggest stage and will aim to excel at the global level in the upcoming events.