ETV Bharat / sports

'Isn't Rs 4 Lakh Per Month Quite Handsome?': SC To Mohammad Shami's Estranged Wife On Enhancing Maintenance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from cricketer Mohammad Shami on a plea filed by his estranged wife, seeking enhancement of the interim maintenance granted to her and their minor daughter.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan. During the hearing, the top court asked the petitioner's counsel, "Why have you filed this? Isn't Rs 4 lakh per month quite handsome?" The petitioner's counsel contended that Shami's income was far greater than the maintenance amount fixed by the court.

The counsel contended that the renowned cricketer is living a lavish life and courts were being manipulated by him for not providing an equitable amount of maintenance to the petitioner and minor daughter. The bench was informed that his monthly expense is over Rs 1.08 crore as per an affidavit filed by Shami in the Calcutta High Court.