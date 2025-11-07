ETV Bharat / sports

'Isn't Rs 4 Lakh Per Month Quite Handsome?': SC To Mohammad Shami's Estranged Wife On Enhancing Maintenance

The bench issued notice to Mohammad Shami and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks

Mohammad Shami
File - India's Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) match against Australia, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : November 7, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from cricketer Mohammad Shami on a plea filed by his estranged wife, seeking enhancement of the interim maintenance granted to her and their minor daughter.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan. During the hearing, the top court asked the petitioner's counsel, "Why have you filed this? Isn't Rs 4 lakh per month quite handsome?" The petitioner's counsel contended that Shami's income was far greater than the maintenance amount fixed by the court.

The counsel contended that the renowned cricketer is living a lavish life and courts were being manipulated by him for not providing an equitable amount of maintenance to the petitioner and minor daughter. The bench was informed that his monthly expense is over Rs 1.08 crore as per an affidavit filed by Shami in the Calcutta High Court.

The plea claimed that his net worth is estimated to be about Rs 500 crore, and the wife is unemployed since her marriage and has no independent source of income to meet her daily needs and that of her child. The bench said if the petitioner is willing to mediate and settle, then it can issue notice. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to Shami and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. Senior advocate Shobha Gupta and advocate Sriram Parakatt represented the petitioner before the bench.

The wife's plea challenged two orders passed on July 1 and August 25 by the Calcutta High Court. The High Court order had granted her Rs 4 lakh monthly maintenance. The high court had enhanced the interim maintenance payable by Shami to Rs 1.5 lakh per month for his spouse and Rs 2.5 lakh per month for their daughter, while allowing the cricketer to clear the arrears in eight monthly instalments.

The plea cited Shami's lifestyle and his A-list national cricketer status, which makes him a high-net worth individual.

  1. I Will Continue To Perform And Rest Is In Selectors' Hands: Mohammed Shami
  2. ‘Not My Job To Give Fitness Updates’ Mohammed Shami Slams Agarkar Regarding Australia Series Snub

