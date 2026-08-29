ETV Bharat / sports

History At Age Of 51: Isle of Man Cricketer Breaks 94-Year-old Record

Hyderabad: Joanne Hicks has scripted history at the age of 51 in international cricket. He became the oldest cricketer, male or female, to take a five-wicket haul in an international fixture. She achieved the unique record while playing for Isle of Man against Greece in the Women’s Continental Cup in Romania. She clocked bowling figures of 5/10 from her four overs to lead the team to a nine-wicket win.

Hicks took a five-wicket haul at the age of 51 years and 171 days and became the first bowler to claim a five-for after turning 50. Hicks picked the wickets of Lydia Katsimari, Sofia-Nefeli Georgota, Aggeliki-Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri and Alekcandra Kourkoulou. Four out of the five wickets came either via bowled or LBW.

Thanks to her spell, Isle of Man bundled out Greece for just 52 in 15 overs. Argyropoulou was the highest scorer for Greece with 17 runs. Georgina Ford supported Hicks, taking two wickets for nine runs. Isle of Man completed the chase in just six overs. Libby Moore remained unbeaten on 24 while Grace Cottier amassed 19 runs. Hicks was adjudged Player of the Match.