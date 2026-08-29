History At Age Of 51: Isle of Man Cricketer Breaks 94-Year-old Record
Joanne Hicks, at the age of 51 years and 173 days, took five wickets for the Isle of Man against Greece.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Joanne Hicks has scripted history at the age of 51 in international cricket. He became the oldest cricketer, male or female, to take a five-wicket haul in an international fixture. She achieved the unique record while playing for Isle of Man against Greece in the Women’s Continental Cup in Romania. She clocked bowling figures of 5/10 from her four overs to lead the team to a nine-wicket win.
Hicks took a five-wicket haul at the age of 51 years and 171 days and became the first bowler to claim a five-for after turning 50. Hicks picked the wickets of Lydia Katsimari, Sofia-Nefeli Georgota, Aggeliki-Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri and Alekcandra Kourkoulou. Four out of the five wickets came either via bowled or LBW.
Joanne Hicks, from Isle of Man🇮🇲, becomes the FIRST player (men/women) to take a five-wicket haul in international cricket after the age of 50.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 28, 2026
Breaks a record that stood 96-years.
Previous oldest to take fifer:
Bert Ironmonger🇦🇺 (49Yrs 314D) vs England in 1932. pic.twitter.com/iwKXLgPz9l
Thanks to her spell, Isle of Man bundled out Greece for just 52 in 15 overs. Argyropoulou was the highest scorer for Greece with 17 runs. Georgina Ford supported Hicks, taking two wickets for nine runs. Isle of Man completed the chase in just six overs. Libby Moore remained unbeaten on 24 while Grace Cottier amassed 19 runs. Hicks was adjudged Player of the Match.
Hicks break 94-year-old record
With the performance, she broke a record that stood since 1932. Australia’s Bert Ironmonger was the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in international cricket earlier. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat against South Africa in 1932 at 49 years and 314 days.
Ironmonger took 5/6 and 6/18 in the Test and played knocks of 36 and 45. His contribution played a key role in Australia winning the match by an innings and 72 runs.
Notably, Hicks had registered bowling figures of 5/10 against Malta in August 2024 at the age of 49 years and 162 days. Six days later, she took 5/22 against Greece aged 49 years and 168 days, becoming the oldest woman to take an international five-wicket haul.