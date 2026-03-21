ETV Bharat / sports

ISL Preview: Unbeaten Punjab FC Eye Win-spree, Kerala Blasters Seek First Home Win

Kerala Blasters lost all their five home matches and are looking for a turnaround ( ETV Bharat )

Kochi: Visitors Punjab FC will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the 12th edition of Indian Super League-12 (ISL-12) when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Saturday.

After opening their campaign with a defeat to Jamshedpur FC, Punjab have steadied their season with three matches unbeaten - a win over Bengaluru FC and draws against NorthEast United FC and FC Goa. The Mohali-based side currently sit eighth in the standings with five points from four matches.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are desperate to turn their campaign around. The Kochi outfit endured a dismal start, losing their first four matches - including three at home - before finally securing their first point in a 1-1 draw against East Bengal FC.

Muhammad Ajsal's stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a draw and offered a glimmer of hope for the Yellow Army, who remain 13th in the table with just one point from five outings. Punjab also shared points in their previous fixture, playing out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

However, they will be without their in-form striker Nsungusi Effiong, who received a red card early in the second half and is set to miss the next three matches.

Catala seeks improvement

Kerala Blasters head coach David Català said his side showed improvement in their previous outing."We performed better than in other games in the last match. We showed character and competed, especially in the first half. I'm satisfied with the point, but not with the overall situation. This is a way to start believing again," he said.

Català acknowledged Punjab’s defensive discipline: "They are a very difficult team to play against. They are compact in defence and know exactly what they have to do. When they score, it's very difficult to come back."

Kerala Blasters defender Aiban Dohling said the team is focused on execution."We have a clear plan. Punjab are strong in attack and transitions. We need to stay focused and try to get three points. We didn't start well, but we improved in the last match, and the team energy is very positive."