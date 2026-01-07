ETV Bharat / sports

Sigh Of Relief For Indian Football! Indian Super League To Start From February 14

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around the resumption of the Indian Super League (ISL) has finally come to an end, with the tournament set to start next month. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that India's top-tier football competition will start from February 14 with all 14 clubs taking part in the competition.

The ISL was on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner after the end of the contract with the previous partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Also, the ongoing legal issues had put the league on hold, and there was uncertainty around the future of the tournament. The deadlock was broken after a high-level meeting between the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and representatives of the 14 ISL clubs.

Manuskh Mandviya announces ISL date

Mandviya confirmed the development in an official statement.

"There was a lot of speculation regarding the ISL, but today the government, the football federation and all 14 clubs had a meeting, and we have decided that the ISL will start on February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya said.

The participating teams in the tournament are Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammaden FC, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC and Inter Kashi.