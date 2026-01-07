Sigh Of Relief For Indian Football! Indian Super League To Start From February 14
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the new season of ISL will start from February 14.
Hyderabad: The uncertainty around the resumption of the Indian Super League (ISL) has finally come to an end, with the tournament set to start next month. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that India's top-tier football competition will start from February 14 with all 14 clubs taking part in the competition.
The ISL was on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner after the end of the contract with the previous partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Also, the ongoing legal issues had put the league on hold, and there was uncertainty around the future of the tournament. The deadlock was broken after a high-level meeting between the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and representatives of the 14 ISL clubs.
Manuskh Mandviya announces ISL date
Mandviya confirmed the development in an official statement.
"There was a lot of speculation regarding the ISL, but today the government, the football federation and all 14 clubs had a meeting, and we have decided that the ISL will start on February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya said.
The participating teams in the tournament are Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammaden FC, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC and Inter Kashi.
Structure and allocation of funds for the tournament
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey explained the structure, revealing that the event will be played in a single-leg home-and-away format, producing a total of 91 matches. He also added that the I-League will also be staged "around the same time" as India’s top-tier competition. A total of 11 clubs will engage in 55 matches against each other in the I-League.
The allocation of funds was also finalised in the meeting. Chaubey said that a central pool of Rs 25 crore has been created.
"Ten per cent of this fund will come from the AIFF. Thirty percent was to come from a commercial partner, but since we don't have one right now, the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution. In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for the ISL and about Rs 3.2 crore for the I-League till we find a commercial partner," he added.
I-League 2 and 3 shortened, IWL to receive full funding
Apart from the ISL, the structure of the other leagues was also discussed. The I-League will be trimmed to a shorter season, while I-League 2 and 3 will be merged. Officials also promised that all the leagues will commence and conclude on schedule.
Notably, the Indian Women's League will receive full funding from the government.