ISL 2026: FC Goa Players, Including Captain Sandesh Jhingan, Take Pay Cut Amidst Delayed Season

“In a moment of real uncertainty for Indian football, our club had honest and difficult conversations about the challenges we are facing. What followed was something that made us incredibly proud," the statement said.

The club posted an official statement on their ‘X’ handle saying that they had "honest and difficult conversations" with the players and support staff.

Hyderabad: FC Goa players, including captain Sandesh Jhingan and support staff, have agreed to take a pay cut in their salaries for the shortened Indian Super League (ISL) season commencing on February 14. The club described their decision as a ‘selfless’ act.

"Our First Team players and Technical Staff stepped forward, stood together, and chose to support the club by agreeing to reduce their remuneration during this period. This was not an easy decision. It was a selfless one. These moments remind us that this club is more than results on the pitch; it is about people, belief, and standing together when it matters most. Thank you for fighting for the badge. Thank you for believing in the journey. We move forward together,” they added.

The issues around the scheduling of the ISL 2025-26 started when their earlier organiser and the AIFF's former commercial partner, FSDL, ended the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) on December 8. The two parties disagreed on the renewal of the contract.

Afterwards, a tender was released by AIFF for the selection of a new commercial partner, but it found no takers. However, after the intervention of the sports ministry and some negotiations, all the teams agreed to play the truncated season, which will feature 91 matches. The ISL clubs are required to share 60 % of the financial costs.

Notably, many of the clubs had suspended their operations when there was uncertainty around the start of the season. Also, many foreign players have left the clubs in the past two days. Some of the names include Spaniards Chema Nunez (NorthEast United), Jon Toral (Mumbai City FC) and Juan Rodríguez (Kerala Blasters), as well as Japanese Hiroshi Ibusuki (East Bengal).