ETV Bharat / sports

Ishwari Pandey's Quest To Become The World's First Visually Impaired Palk Strait Swimmer

Swimmer Ishwari Kamlesh Pandey training ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: "I am now ready. I am fully confident that with the blessings of my parents, my coaches, and the people of Nagpur, I will undoubtedly complete this expedition." With these words of extreme confidence, Ishwari Kamlesh Pandey, a visually impaired swimmer, is set to cross the Palk Strait, a challenging 38-kilometre stretch between Talaimannar (Sri Lanka) and Dhanushkodi (India), by swimming continuously for 14 hours. Ishwari is keen to demonstrate to the world that possessing physical sight is not a prerequisite for achieving such a feat. If Ishwari successfully completes this historic expedition, she will become the world's first visually impaired swimmer to achieve such a remarkable milestone. Ishwari has been undergoing rigorous training in various swimming pools across the Nagpur (ETV Bharat) Those who aspire to accomplish feats that seem impossible possess an exceptionally positive outlook. To set a world record, Ishwari is practicing for eight to ten hours every day. On the upcoming 6th of April, at 2:00 AM, she will dive into the sea from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka. Subsequently, after swimming continuously for 14 hours, she is expected to reach Dhanushkodi, India. "If nature favours her, Ishwari will complete this expedition ahead of the scheduled time," said Sanjay Batwe, Ishwari's coach.