Ishwari Pandey's Quest To Become The World's First Visually Impaired Palk Strait Swimmer
In a challenging 38-km stretch Ishwari will have to contend with massive surging waves and giant, dangerous marine creatures
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Nagpur: "I am now ready. I am fully confident that with the blessings of my parents, my coaches, and the people of Nagpur, I will undoubtedly complete this expedition."
With these words of extreme confidence, Ishwari Kamlesh Pandey, a visually impaired swimmer, is set to cross the Palk Strait, a challenging 38-kilometre stretch between Talaimannar (Sri Lanka) and Dhanushkodi (India), by swimming continuously for 14 hours.
Ishwari is keen to demonstrate to the world that possessing physical sight is not a prerequisite for achieving such a feat. If Ishwari successfully completes this historic expedition, she will become the world's first visually impaired swimmer to achieve such a remarkable milestone.
Those who aspire to accomplish feats that seem impossible possess an exceptionally positive outlook. To set a world record, Ishwari is practicing for eight to ten hours every day. On the upcoming 6th of April, at 2:00 AM, she will dive into the sea from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka. Subsequently, after swimming continuously for 14 hours, she is expected to reach Dhanushkodi, India.
"If nature favours her, Ishwari will complete this expedition ahead of the scheduled time," said Sanjay Batwe, Ishwari's coach.
Prior to this, in 2024, Ishwari had also successfully covered the 17-kilometer sea distance between Elephanta and the Gateway of India. The 16-year-old Ishwari will have to contend not only with adverse weather conditions but also with tides, ocean currents, massive waves and giant, dangerous marine creatures such as dolphins, sharks, and jellyfish.
In preparation for this mission, Ishwari has been undergoing rigorous training in various swimming pools across the Nagpur district for the past six months.
Ishwari told ETV Bharat, "I have dreamt of crossing the Palk Strait—a feat that is extremely challenging and arduous. I have been training rigorously for the past five to six months to turn this dream into reality. I am trying to realise my dreams," she said.
Her family's financial situation is not particularly strong. Nevertheless, with the assistance of Batwe and the support of various individuals, she has successfully reached this stage of her journey. Several members of her community have come forward with contributions - however small - to help her shoulder this monumental challenge.
It was announced that all necessary permissions for Ishwari's adventurous expedition have been secured. Batwe will accompany Ishwari throughout the journey. Additionally, a team of highly experienced swimmers - including Ishant Pandey, Ravindra Tarare, Bhavi Rajgire, Sandeep Vaidya, Shankar Ashtankar, Vilas Phale and Dr Nirav Pandya—will serve as 'pace swimmers' to support her.
Furthermore, a fleet of six to seven boats will surround her to ensure safety and provide guidance, alongside a dedicated medical team.
Ishwari achieved an impressive score of 84% in her 10th-grade examinations. Every year, on August 15th (Independence Day) and January 26th (Republic Day), Ishwari performs the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ambazari Lake. Moreover, she has brought great honour to Nagpur by winning numerous swimming competitions at both the state and national levels.
Read More