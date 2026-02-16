ETV Bharat / sports

'Ishan's Innings Took The Game Away': Pak Head Coach Hesson Blames Execution, Not Toss, For Team's Defeat

By Meenakshi Rao

In the unforgiving theatre of Pakistan–India cricket, results rarely exist in isolation. Instead, they are read as barometers of national temperament, tactical maturity and institutional clarity.

For Pakistan, this 62-run defeat was not merely a statistical anomaly — their heaviest against India — but a revealing stress test that they failed.

Head coach Mike Hesson was, however, quick to strip the analysis of sentiment as a decider to the hyped India-Pakistan Group stage clash which was not a do or die.

“It was just execution,” he insisted, pushing back against narratives around the toss, pitch behaviour or external pressures. In his reading, India finished “about 25 above par,” a margin manufactured less by wholesale dominance and more by one decisive passage of play. That passage belonged to Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan’s innings, Hesson argued, “took the game away.”

On a surface that initially offered appreciable turn, Pakistan’s plan had been clear: Use spin early, exploit the tackiness, and choke India’s left-handers with match-ups.

Salman Ali Agha opening the bowling was not improvisation but a three-day strategy. Saim Ayub’s early overs were similarly purposeful. Yet Kishan’s approach disrupted that blueprint. “He’s fearless,” Hesson observed, noting his ability to score on both sides of the wicket. Not merely a leg-side enforcer, Kishan reversed, manipulated angles and forced Pakistan’s spinners away from their optimal lengths.

This tactical distortion proved costly. Hesson conceded that Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan each delivered overs that “didn’t go their way in terms of the lengths.” Under sustained pressure, the bowlers drifted from bowling “nice and slow and into it”—the method that the pitch rewarded.

The irony, as Hesson pointed out, was that outside Kishan’s assault (and a brisk cameo from Dubey), “no one really scored better than a run a ball.” The conditions were not batting-friendly in any blanket sense; they demanded discipline. India’s batters, led by Kishan, found scoring options without abandoning structure. Pakistan’s bowlers, momentarily, did.

If India’s innings was defined by clarity under pressure, Pakistan’s chase was marked by the opposite. Hesson dismissed the suggestion that bowling first was a miscalculation. Unlike a recent day game cited by reporters, this was a night encounter; the ball, he stressed, “spun half as much in the second innings” and skidded on.

“Nothing to do with the pitch,” he reiterated. The decision to bowl first was rooted in data and pre-match observation. Both sides, he claimed, would have chosen similarly.

Instead, the unravelling came in the first six overs with the ball and the first few with the bat. Pakistan’s batting response betrayed what Hesson described as a psychological overcorrection.

Seeing a total that was “probably a little bit above par,” players felt compelled to play “like Superman.” The metaphor was telling. In attempting to bridge the perceived gap too quickly, Pakistan’s batters selected options that were, on that surface, “pretty tough.” Early wickets to expansive strokes shifted the chase from measured pursuit to reactive scramble.

This is where the broader state of Pakistan cricket becomes pertinent. Over the past months, the side had won five consecutive matches and prided itself on adaptability.

Hesson noted they had been “really good the last few months about adapting to different conditions.” Yet adaptation under routine tournament pressure is different from adaptation in the cauldron of Pakistan versus India.

The latter magnifies every miscalculation. Hesson’s dressing room, he admitted, was “pretty disappointed… because they know how much it means to Pakistan.” Emotional investment, while inevitable, can cloud decision-making.