'Ishan's Innings Took The Game Away': Pak Head Coach Hesson Blames Execution, Not Toss, For Team's Defeat
Outrightly rejecting pitch and toss narratives, Hesson said poor execution with ball and early batting overreach led to Pakistan's defeat to India.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
In the unforgiving theatre of Pakistan–India cricket, results rarely exist in isolation. Instead, they are read as barometers of national temperament, tactical maturity and institutional clarity.
For Pakistan, this 62-run defeat was not merely a statistical anomaly — their heaviest against India — but a revealing stress test that they failed.
Head coach Mike Hesson was, however, quick to strip the analysis of sentiment as a decider to the hyped India-Pakistan Group stage clash which was not a do or die.
“It was just execution,” he insisted, pushing back against narratives around the toss, pitch behaviour or external pressures. In his reading, India finished “about 25 above par,” a margin manufactured less by wholesale dominance and more by one decisive passage of play. That passage belonged to Ishan Kishan.
Ishan Kishan’s innings, Hesson argued, “took the game away.”
On a surface that initially offered appreciable turn, Pakistan’s plan had been clear: Use spin early, exploit the tackiness, and choke India’s left-handers with match-ups.
Salman Ali Agha opening the bowling was not improvisation but a three-day strategy. Saim Ayub’s early overs were similarly purposeful. Yet Kishan’s approach disrupted that blueprint. “He’s fearless,” Hesson observed, noting his ability to score on both sides of the wicket. Not merely a leg-side enforcer, Kishan reversed, manipulated angles and forced Pakistan’s spinners away from their optimal lengths.
This tactical distortion proved costly. Hesson conceded that Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan each delivered overs that “didn’t go their way in terms of the lengths.” Under sustained pressure, the bowlers drifted from bowling “nice and slow and into it”—the method that the pitch rewarded.
The irony, as Hesson pointed out, was that outside Kishan’s assault (and a brisk cameo from Dubey), “no one really scored better than a run a ball.” The conditions were not batting-friendly in any blanket sense; they demanded discipline. India’s batters, led by Kishan, found scoring options without abandoning structure. Pakistan’s bowlers, momentarily, did.
If India’s innings was defined by clarity under pressure, Pakistan’s chase was marked by the opposite. Hesson dismissed the suggestion that bowling first was a miscalculation. Unlike a recent day game cited by reporters, this was a night encounter; the ball, he stressed, “spun half as much in the second innings” and skidded on.
“Nothing to do with the pitch,” he reiterated. The decision to bowl first was rooted in data and pre-match observation. Both sides, he claimed, would have chosen similarly.
Instead, the unravelling came in the first six overs with the ball and the first few with the bat. Pakistan’s batting response betrayed what Hesson described as a psychological overcorrection.
Seeing a total that was “probably a little bit above par,” players felt compelled to play “like Superman.” The metaphor was telling. In attempting to bridge the perceived gap too quickly, Pakistan’s batters selected options that were, on that surface, “pretty tough.” Early wickets to expansive strokes shifted the chase from measured pursuit to reactive scramble.
This is where the broader state of Pakistan cricket becomes pertinent. Over the past months, the side had won five consecutive matches and prided itself on adaptability.
Hesson noted they had been “really good the last few months about adapting to different conditions.” Yet adaptation under routine tournament pressure is different from adaptation in the cauldron of Pakistan versus India.
The latter magnifies every miscalculation. Hesson’s dressing room, he admitted, was “pretty disappointed… because they know how much it means to Pakistan.” Emotional investment, while inevitable, can cloud decision-making.
Reporters probed whether off-field build-up — including visits from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi — added to the strain. Hesson rejected the premise. The chairman’s presence was routine, “part of his role.” The players, he implied, understand representation. The more significant battle was internal: When “a guy’s putting you under pressure,” do you “stick to your basics” or “go outside that?” For Pakistan, the answer tilted toward the latter.
Selection and role clarity also came under scrutiny. Questions swirled about holding back Usman Tariq, the perceived “X factor,” while Kishan accelerated. Hesson was firm. Usman has “a very clear role,” and Abrar and Shadab had earned trust through five straight wins.
“Could he have bowled after the power play? Yes,” Hesson conceded, but hindsight should not erode faith in established plans. This defence reflects a broader tension within Pakistan cricket: The oscillation between faith in process and reactive tinkering. In this instance, the coach leaned decisively toward process.
India’s edge, by contrast, lay in role fidelity. Kishan attacked without recklessness; the supporting cast accumulated without panic. Even when the surface demanded restraint, they resisted the urge to overreach. Hesson’s remark that India “bowled nicely up front with a seam” underscores another contrast: disciplined new-ball execution. Pakistan’s early bowling lacked that precision; India’s possessed it.
The margin of 61 runs was historically significant. Previous defeats had been narrower, allowing Pakistan to argue fine margins or isolated moments. This loss was comprehensive.
Yet Hesson framed it as “a bit of a step back,” not a systemic collapse. Tournament cricket, he reminded, is cyclical. The task is to “pick ourselves up and make sure that we’re very good in two or three days.”
Still, the analytical question persists: What does this result say about Pakistan cricket vis-à-vis India? It suggests that while Pakistan possesses tactical ideas and individual flair, its execution under extreme pressure remains fragile.
India, conversely, appear structurally insulated against emotional spikes. When confronted with spin, Kishan expanded his scoring zones. When defending, India’s bowlers maintained discipline. Pakistan’s deviations, slightly short lengths, ambitious early strokes, proved decisive.
Hesson’s emphasis on “facts rather than emotive accountability” is instructive. In the Pakistan–India narrative ecosystem, defeats often trigger sweeping indictments. By grounding his assessment in spin metrics, over phases and shot selection, Hesson attempted to recalibrate discourse. "The ball spun earlier than expected. India capitalised. It spun less later. Pakistan misjudged pace and risk. The toss was immaterial, execution was not," he said.
Yet execution is rarely divorced from emotion. The very need to caution against playing “like Superman” reveals awareness of psychological overreach. High-stakes contests can induce overthinking, even among seasoned internationals. Hesson acknowledged as much: Batters “can” overthink. Experience does not immunize against occasion.
For Pakistan cricket, then, the defeat is both technical and temperamental. Technically, it underscores the necessity of bowling to conditions even when under assault.
Temperamentally, it highlights the imperative of resisting scoreboard-induced panic. For India, the match reaffirmed a template: Absorb pressure, identify the decisive phase, and exploit it ruthlessly.
In sum, this was less a story of a flawed toss or an unpredictable pitch and more a case study in applied composure. Pakistan entered confident, buoyed by five consecutive wins. They left chastened, reminded that in this rivalry, marginal lapses are amplified. India, propelled by
Kishan’s “rare vein of form,” demonstrated that fearlessness, when allied to discipline, is formidable.
If Pakistan are to close the gap, the solution lies not in radical overhaul but in mastering the moments when the game tilts—when pressure surges and the temptation to become “Superman” must yield to the basics that win tournaments.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
Also Read: