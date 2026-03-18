ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan To Captain SRH In Early Part Of Marquee Tournament

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday appointed India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as interim captain for the early part of IPL 2026, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy, while Pat Cummins recovers from his injury.

Cummins has been sidelined with a stress injury on his lower back, which kept him away for a major part of the last Ashes series Down Under as well as the T20 World Cup.

"Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain," the franchise said on social media.