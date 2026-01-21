ETV Bharat / sports

Ishan Kishan Returns To International Cricket After Two Years, Set To Play First T20 vs New Zealand

Patna: After a long wait of nearly two years, Bihar's star cricketer Ishan Kishan is set to return to international cricket on Tuesday as India take on New Zealand in the first T20 match.

The match is being seen as a crucial moment in Ishan Kishan’s career. He last played a T20 International on November 28, 2023, after which he remained out of the Indian team for more than two years. His return is also significant as he has recently been selected for India’s T20 World Cup squad.

There is an atmosphere of celebration in Ishan Kishan’s family following his selection, while fans are equally enthusiastic about seeing him back in the blue jersey. Supporters who had been waiting for his comeback for a long time now see this as an emotional and proud moment.

Ahead of the match, Ishan Kishan’s father, Pranav Pandey spoke to ETV Bharat. He shared insights into his son’s journey over the past two years. He said the phase was challenging but played an important role in making Ishan mentally and physically stronger.

"During this period, Ishan worked extremely hard, gave greater importance to discipline in his life, and focused on improving himself in every possible way," said Pranav Pandey.

Pandey also revealed that Ishan’s inclination towards spirituality deepened during this period. While he had always been spiritually inclined, over the past two years, he visited Mahakal and regularly read the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. This helped him attain mental peace and keep negativity at bay.

"Ishan has become far more mature now, and this change is the biggest reason behind his return to international cricket. Every player faces ups and downs, but only those who learn from difficult phases and improve themselves move forward. Ishan understood himself better, worked on his shortcomings, and prepared himself as a more responsible player," his father added.