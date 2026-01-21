Ishan Kishan Returns To International Cricket After Two Years, Set To Play First T20 vs New Zealand
Ishan Kishan is set to return to international cricket on Tuesday as India take on New Zealand in the first T20 match.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Patna: After a long wait of nearly two years, Bihar's star cricketer Ishan Kishan is set to return to international cricket on Tuesday as India take on New Zealand in the first T20 match.
The match is being seen as a crucial moment in Ishan Kishan’s career. He last played a T20 International on November 28, 2023, after which he remained out of the Indian team for more than two years. His return is also significant as he has recently been selected for India’s T20 World Cup squad.
There is an atmosphere of celebration in Ishan Kishan’s family following his selection, while fans are equally enthusiastic about seeing him back in the blue jersey. Supporters who had been waiting for his comeback for a long time now see this as an emotional and proud moment.
Ahead of the match, Ishan Kishan’s father, Pranav Pandey spoke to ETV Bharat. He shared insights into his son’s journey over the past two years. He said the phase was challenging but played an important role in making Ishan mentally and physically stronger.
"During this period, Ishan worked extremely hard, gave greater importance to discipline in his life, and focused on improving himself in every possible way," said Pranav Pandey.
Pandey also revealed that Ishan’s inclination towards spirituality deepened during this period. While he had always been spiritually inclined, over the past two years, he visited Mahakal and regularly read the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. This helped him attain mental peace and keep negativity at bay.
"Ishan has become far more mature now, and this change is the biggest reason behind his return to international cricket. Every player faces ups and downs, but only those who learn from difficult phases and improve themselves move forward. Ishan understood himself better, worked on his shortcomings, and prepared himself as a more responsible player," his father added.
Ishan Kishan has an impressive record in T20 Internationals. He has played 32 T20I matches for India, scoring 796 runs at a strike rate of 124.37. He has six half-centuries in the format, with a highest score of 89, and has often provided India with quick starts at the top.
In the ODI format, he also holds the record for the fastest double century by an Indian. As a wicketkeeper-batter, his role in the team remains crucial.
"We had been waiting for this day for a long time. After finishing our daily work, the entire family will watch the match together in the evening and support Ishan. We are confident that he will give his best performance," Pandey said.
Pandey also spoke about the efforts behind Ishan’s comeback. Pandey said, wearing the Indian jersey is the biggest dream for any cricketer and representing the country is a matter of pride.
"Over the last two years, Ishan strengthened his self-belief and developed a highly motivated mindset. Hours of practice and a disciplined lifestyle have brought him back to international cricket," he said.
He further added that Ishan is aware of the expectations of the people of Bihar. Even when he was away from international cricket, he received constant love and support from the state. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will bat at one down in the upcoming T20 match.
Read More: