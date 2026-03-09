ETV Bharat / sports

Brothers, Not Rivals: Ishan, Abhishek Tell The Story Behind India’s World Cup Joy

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: If India’s T20 World Cup triumph had a heartbeat, it often started right at the top — with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma charging out to handle the powerplay overs.

But in the Press conference after the victory, the two young batters made one thing clear: The story of their success wasn’t about fighting for places in a star-studded batting order. It was about something much simpler — trust, friendship and a dressing room that felt like family.

Asked about the constant competition for the opening slot in Indian cricket, Ishan didn’t pretend that the rivalry never existed.

“To be very honest, this used to happen before,” he said candidly. “I won’t deny it. There was competition.” Back in the domestic circuit, he explained, every batter was chasing the same dream — trying to perform better than the others to earn a spot in the national side. “But when I was playing domestic cricket, the most important thing for me was to plan how I could improve and how I could perform better than the rest,” he said. “With no disrespect to anyone. I just focused on my performance.”

What changed once he entered this Indian setup, he said, was the atmosphere. “You see how the boys are,” he said, gesturing towards Abhishek beside him. “Like Abhishek — he has that nature.” Ishan pointed out that even during phases when Abhishek himself was struggling for runs in the tournament, the left-hander remained deeply invested in helping the rest of the batting group.

“He was not in a good phase of the tournament, but he was always looking forward to helping everyone,” Ishan said. “If a batsman needed a point, he would share it. That shows a person’s nature.” In such an environment, Ishan admitted, it becomes impossible to view a teammate as a rival. “With a guy like that, you can’t think competitively that we are playing for our own spots,” he said.

Instead, the success of one became the success of the team.

“The more Abhishek scores, the better it is for the team,” he added with a smile.

Abhishek, who has quickly built a reputation for his fearless stroke play, said the environment inside the squad has been special for a long time. “When we were playing together, I think more than competition there was brotherhood,” he said. For him, the idea of obsessing about individual scores in such a team simply didn’t exist. “I never felt like I had to make these runs,” he said. “Especially when you are playing in such a big tournament, the most important thing is that India is on the winning side.”

The dressing room, he explained, had slowly evolved into something more than just a cricket team. “The atmosphere in this team has been like this for one and a half years,” he said. “The whole team feels like a combined family.” And in a family, when one person struggles, others naturally step up.

“When I was not making runs, it felt like the others were making them for me,” Abhishek said. “So I feel the competition or jealousy factor was never there.”