Brothers, Not Rivals: Ishan, Abhishek Tell The Story Behind India’s World Cup Joy
India’s young openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma turned their Press conference after the T20 WC triumph into a mix of laughter, honesty and emotion.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: If India’s T20 World Cup triumph had a heartbeat, it often started right at the top — with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma charging out to handle the powerplay overs.
But in the Press conference after the victory, the two young batters made one thing clear: The story of their success wasn’t about fighting for places in a star-studded batting order. It was about something much simpler — trust, friendship and a dressing room that felt like family.
Asked about the constant competition for the opening slot in Indian cricket, Ishan didn’t pretend that the rivalry never existed.
“To be very honest, this used to happen before,” he said candidly. “I won’t deny it. There was competition.” Back in the domestic circuit, he explained, every batter was chasing the same dream — trying to perform better than the others to earn a spot in the national side. “But when I was playing domestic cricket, the most important thing for me was to plan how I could improve and how I could perform better than the rest,” he said. “With no disrespect to anyone. I just focused on my performance.”
What changed once he entered this Indian setup, he said, was the atmosphere. “You see how the boys are,” he said, gesturing towards Abhishek beside him. “Like Abhishek — he has that nature.” Ishan pointed out that even during phases when Abhishek himself was struggling for runs in the tournament, the left-hander remained deeply invested in helping the rest of the batting group.
“He was not in a good phase of the tournament, but he was always looking forward to helping everyone,” Ishan said. “If a batsman needed a point, he would share it. That shows a person’s nature.” In such an environment, Ishan admitted, it becomes impossible to view a teammate as a rival. “With a guy like that, you can’t think competitively that we are playing for our own spots,” he said.
Instead, the success of one became the success of the team.
“The more Abhishek scores, the better it is for the team,” he added with a smile.
Abhishek, who has quickly built a reputation for his fearless stroke play, said the environment inside the squad has been special for a long time. “When we were playing together, I think more than competition there was brotherhood,” he said. For him, the idea of obsessing about individual scores in such a team simply didn’t exist. “I never felt like I had to make these runs,” he said. “Especially when you are playing in such a big tournament, the most important thing is that India is on the winning side.”
The dressing room, he explained, had slowly evolved into something more than just a cricket team. “The atmosphere in this team has been like this for one and a half years,” he said. “The whole team feels like a combined family.” And in a family, when one person struggles, others naturally step up.
“When I was not making runs, it felt like the others were making them for me,” Abhishek said. “So I feel the competition or jealousy factor was never there.”
The lightness of the environment was evident even when the questions turned to teammates. When asked whether middle-order batter Shivam Dube could be called a “silent killer” for his impactful performances through the tournament, Abhishek couldn’t resist a joke. “I don’t know about silent killer,” he laughed. “But today I batted with Dube’s bat — so thanks Dube!”
The laughter in the room reflected exactly the kind of camaraderie the players had been describing. But the Press conference also revealed the emotional layers behind the victory — particularly for Ishan. Over the last couple of years, the wicketkeeper-batter has had to navigate periods of uncertainty with the national team, despite consistently strong performances in domestic cricket.
Asked to sum up his journey, Ishan admitted the triumph meant more to his family than to him. “It means a lot to me,” he said. “But more than myself, I would say my family members will be much more relaxed now." As an athlete, he explained, dealing with ups and downs becomes part of the profession. “As sportsmen we understand our phases,” he said. “We know our ability and we know how we can change things.”
But the people watching from the outside feel the pressure even more. “The ones who are worried are the family members,” he said. “For their happiness we work hard and try to make it back to the team as soon as possible.”
That hunger, he said, eventually pushed him forward again. “I just kept playing my cricket and that hunger came back into me,” he said. “Everyone has the same skills — the difference is how much confidence and self-belief you have.”
But the most powerful moment of the press conference came when Ishan revealed what he had gone through just before the final.
“My cousin sister passed away yesterday,” he said quietly. “I got to know during the practice session. It was a car accident.” The news left him shaken on the eve of the biggest match of his career. “I was not feeling so good yesterday,” he admitted.
But when match day arrived, he made a conscious decision to channel that pain into performance. “Rather than keeping my emotions ahead of the game, I thought the best thing I can do is score runs for her,” he said.
When he raised his bat after reaching his half-century, the gesture carried a deeply personal meaning. “That look up after my fifty — that was for my sister,” he said. “This was for her.” The emotion inside him had turned into fuel. “There was a lot of anger inside me today,” he said. “I just wanted to perform.”
Beyond the emotions, Ishan also spoke about the culture within the team — one that allowed players to thrive without fear. “No matter how bad your time is, you have to trust yourself,” he said. “When you start doubting yourself, it creates pressure on your game.” His advice, both for young players and anyone struggling in life, was simple.
“Self-confidence, hard work and helping others in bad times — it always comes back to you,” he said. Equally important, he stressed, was the company one keeps. “Your company matters a lot,” he said. “You don’t need negative people around you. Have good people around you, work hard, be happy and never lose faith.”
Listening to Ishan and Abhishek, it became clear that India’s World Cup triumph was built not just on talent but on a unique team culture — one where players pushed each other forward rather than competing against each other. In the end, the two openers summed up the spirit of this Indian team better than any tactical analysis could. No jealousy. No insecurity. Just belief, brotherhood — and one glittering World Cup trophy to celebrate together.