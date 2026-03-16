NZ vs SA: Ish Sodhi Ruled Out Of The Remainder Of The Series With Thumb Injury
Star New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: After suffering a defeat against South Africa in the first T20I of the bilateral series, New Zealand have suffered another blow. Their star spinner, Ish Sodhi, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken thumb.
The leg-spinner was struck while bowling in the training session ahead of the opening fixture in Mount Maunganui. The scans revealed a broken thumb, and he will need a span of at least four weeks of rehab before he can make a comeback.
“Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand and was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the T20 World Cup campaign. He is hugely experienced in the format and will be a big miss for the remainder of the series,” coach Rob Walter.
An update from the squad ahead of the second T20I in Hamilton.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2026
Wishing Ish a speedy recovery!#NZvSA pic.twitter.com/fOIyw8hw1K
Interestingly, Lockie Ferguson will join the New Zealand squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is. Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie will handle the spin department for the team.
"Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand, and we know he was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the World Cup campaign. He is hugely experienced in the T20 format and so will be a big miss for the remainder of the series,” head coach Rob Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"We're confident with Lockie coming in, as well as Mitch and Cole, that we have appropriate cover for the next two matches, before the squad transitions for the last two matches,” he added.
South Africa win by seven wickets
South Africa registered a comprehensive win over the hosts in the series opener. They first bundled out New Zealand for just 91 and chased down the target in 16.4 while losing only three wickets. Connor Esterhuizen played a knock of unbeaten 45 runs while Nqobani Mokoena scalped three wickets.
The second match of the series will be played on March 17.
Updated New Zealand squad
Mitchell Santner (c), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk, Captain), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith.