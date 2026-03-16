ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SA: Ish Sodhi Ruled Out Of The Remainder Of The Series With Thumb Injury

Hyderabad: After suffering a defeat against South Africa in the first T20I of the bilateral series, New Zealand have suffered another blow. Their star spinner, Ish Sodhi, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken thumb.

The leg-spinner was struck while bowling in the training session ahead of the opening fixture in Mount Maunganui. The scans revealed a broken thumb, and he will need a span of at least four weeks of rehab before he can make a comeback.

“Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand and was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the T20 World Cup campaign. He is hugely experienced in the format and will be a big miss for the remainder of the series,” coach Rob Walter.

Interestingly, Lockie Ferguson will join the New Zealand squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is. Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie will handle the spin department for the team.

"Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand, and we know he was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the World Cup campaign. He is hugely experienced in the T20 format and so will be a big miss for the remainder of the series,” head coach Rob Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.