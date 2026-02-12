Usman Tariq Controversy: Is Pakistan Spinners’ Bowling Action Illegal? What ICC Rules Say About Controversial Action
Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action has been under scrutiny in recent times, with many claiming his action to be illegal.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been in the headlines recently. Despite finishing the T20 World Cup 2026 with figures of 3/27 in the four overs, he is in the limelight due to his bowling action. Fans on social media claimed his action to be illegal due to the pause he takes while bowling. Also, Cameron Green was seen implying that Tariq Chucks in his bowling action. Thus, the whole controversy has raised the question around the bowling action of the 30-year-old.
What ICC rules say about illegal bowling action
According to ICC regulations, “An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined as the elbow extending by more than 15 degrees between the arm reaching horizontal and the ball being released.”
Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore.— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) February 10, 2026
How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause ? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously ! #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/gIgsjV7RlX
A bowler will undergo the test only if the umpire finds the bowling action to be illegal and reports it after the match. Earlier, it has happened with Muttiah Muralitharan, Saeed Ajmal and Harbhajan Singh.
Is Usman Tariq bowling action illegal?
The right-arm off-spinner was reported twice during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He underwent testing on both of the ocassion and was cleared. The PCB did the testing. Notably, ICC is yet to test him for his bowling action. As of now, Tariq’s bowling action is completely legal.
In medical terms, Tariq has a hypermobile elbow, sometimes referred to as being double-jointed, a congenital condition. Muttiah Muralitharan had an identical trait and also faced criticism for his bowling action before finishing as Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker.
Ashwin comes in support of Tariq
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that Tariq is just utilising the grey area.
"Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the on-field umpire is impossible,” he wrote on X.
Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 11, 2026
Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within… pic.twitter.com/RbTkY6xJ3h
"The only solution to that is having a real-time in-competition testing tool. The above is a grey area, and to accuse someone of utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that’s where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action,” he added.