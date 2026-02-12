ETV Bharat / sports

Usman Tariq Controversy: Is Pakistan Spinners’ Bowling Action Illegal? What ICC Rules Say About Controversial Action

File Photo: Usman Tariq ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been in the headlines recently. Despite finishing the T20 World Cup 2026 with figures of 3/27 in the four overs, he is in the limelight due to his bowling action. Fans on social media claimed his action to be illegal due to the pause he takes while bowling. Also, Cameron Green was seen implying that Tariq Chucks in his bowling action. Thus, the whole controversy has raised the question around the bowling action of the 30-year-old. What ICC rules say about illegal bowling action According to ICC regulations, “An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined as the elbow extending by more than 15 degrees between the arm reaching horizontal and the ball being released.” A bowler will undergo the test only if the umpire finds the bowling action to be illegal and reports it after the match. Earlier, it has happened with Muttiah Muralitharan, Saeed Ajmal and Harbhajan Singh. Is Usman Tariq bowling action illegal?