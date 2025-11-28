BAN vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Goes 1-0 Up In Series With 39-Run Win Over Bangladesh
Ireland beat Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ireland emerged triumphant in the series opener of the three-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh. Harry Tector shone with the bat while Matthew Humphreys produced an impressive bowling performance. Bangladesh registered their first win in T20Is since September 2024.
Bangladesh fell short while chasing a target of 182 as none of their batters, except for Towhid Hridoy, settled on the crease. Hridoy played a valiant knock of unbeaten 83 runs from 50 deliveries, but it was not good enough to take Bangla Tigers over the finish line. Eight of their batters scored in the single digits.
Matthew Humphreys picked four wickets while Barry McCarthy scalped three wickets, playing a key role in restricting the opposition to 142/9.
Ireland deliver a commanding performance to beat Bangladesh in the first T20I 👊— ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2025
📸: @cricketireland #BANvIRE 📝: https://t.co/ahkglGH5S7 pic.twitter.com/y0LAiMex9B
Winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to field and invited the opposition to bat first. Harry Tector was the leading run-scorer for the Irish side as he played a knock of an unbeaten 69 runs from 45 deliveries. Tim Tector amassed 32 runs from 19 deliveries to form a 31-run partnership with Harry for the second wicket. Other batters chipped in with handy contributions as well. Ireland posted 181/4 on the scoreboard.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets while Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain picked one wicket each.
Even almost an hour later, the feeling is just as good.#BackingGreen #FailteSolar ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Vs7NXgnm1t— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 27, 2025
Humphreys was adjudged as Player of the Match, and he said after the match that the light and the dew played a role in his success.
"I was definitely struggling with my grip, but I think I pretty much just resorted to bowling arm balls a lot of the time. I think under the lights and the dew, it helped with that, and I was getting a little bit of swing,” he said.
Ireland captain Stirling expressed that they need to play more comfortably in white-ball cricket.
What a win, lads, brilliant. 🙌#BackingGreen #FailteSolar ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/w4dn4yeYcZ— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 27, 2025
"We need to play more comfortably in the white ball format, and we've shown how emphatic we can be. We turned up really well today. That's as close to full strength as we've had in a long time. We welcomed back some senior figures, and it showed today,” he mentioned.