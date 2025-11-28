ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Goes 1-0 Up In Series With 39-Run Win Over Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Ireland emerged triumphant in the series opener of the three-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh. Harry Tector shone with the bat while Matthew Humphreys produced an impressive bowling performance. Bangladesh registered their first win in T20Is since September 2024.

Bangladesh fell short while chasing a target of 182 as none of their batters, except for Towhid Hridoy, settled on the crease. Hridoy played a valiant knock of unbeaten 83 runs from 50 deliveries, but it was not good enough to take Bangla Tigers over the finish line. Eight of their batters scored in the single digits.

Matthew Humphreys picked four wickets while Barry McCarthy scalped three wickets, playing a key role in restricting the opposition to 142/9.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to field and invited the opposition to bat first. Harry Tector was the leading run-scorer for the Irish side as he played a knock of an unbeaten 69 runs from 45 deliveries. Tim Tector amassed 32 runs from 19 deliveries to form a 31-run partnership with Harry for the second wicket. Other batters chipped in with handy contributions as well. Ireland posted 181/4 on the scoreboard.