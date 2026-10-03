Irani Cup: Sanat Sangwan's Fifty Leads Rest Of India Recovery Vs J&K On Day 3
Sanat Sangwan’s half-century helped Rest of India's erase the deficit against Jammu and Kashmir and take a 79-run lead by lunch on the third day.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Southpaw Sanat Sangwan completed a fighting half-century as Rest of India (RoI) steadily recovered against Jammu and Kashmir on the third day of the Irani Cup, moving 79 runs ahead after overcoming an early setback.
Sangwan reached his 51 in 102 balls, bringing up the milestone with a controlled flick off Umar Nazir Mir for two runs. He had earlier found the boundary with a series of well-timed strokes, including a six against Sahil Lotra that sailed into the glass window of the commentary box.
His innings provided stability after RoI lost Sudip Kumar Gharami for 33. Nasir Lone Muzaffar dismissed Gharami for the second time in the match. The left-hander attempted to pull a good-length delivery outside off but got a thick inside edge onto the off stump.
Gharami’s dismissal left RoI India under pressure, but Sangwan and Saransh Jain responded with an attacking partnership. Sangwan struck a boundary through square leg off Nasir before smashing Lotra over the infield and into the commentary box. He later reached his half-century with another well-timed flick against Umar Nazir.
Jain also contributed with three boundaries. He opened his account with a well-timed flick off Nasir that raced to the mid-on boundary before cutting Sunil Kumar behind square on the off side for another four.
Jain's strokeplay helped RoI maintain the momentum as the partnership developed.J&K had earlier taken a 41-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 278. RoI were dismissed for 237 in the opening innings. The hosts' total was built around Paras Dogra's 75, Abdul Samad's 57 and an aggressive 64 from Nasir. J&K had slipped to 37 for 4 before Dogra and Samad steadied the innings.
Mukesh Choudhary claimed five wickets for RoI, while Nasir's late assault helped J&K turn the innings around. The second innings for the visitors began with the dismissal of Shikhar Mohan for 2. Sunil Kumar produced the breakthrough, with wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan completing the catch. Gharami then appeared to settle in before Nasir struck again.
With Sangwan reaching his half-century and Jain providing support, RoI have begun to build a substantial second-innings platform. J&K will now look to break the partnership and prevent the visitors from turning their lead into a significant advantage.
Brief scores
Jammu and Kashmir 278 all out; Rest of India 237 all out; Rest of India second innings, Sangwan 52*, Saransh Jain 21* contributing in a growing partnership of 62 runs.
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