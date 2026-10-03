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Irani Cup: Sanat Sangwan's Fifty Leads Rest Of India Recovery Vs J&K On Day 3

Sanat Sangwan lifts his bat after scoring half-century vs J&K in Irani Cup ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Southpaw Sanat Sangwan completed a fighting half-century as Rest of India (RoI) steadily recovered against Jammu and Kashmir on the third day of the Irani Cup, moving 79 runs ahead after overcoming an early setback.

Sangwan reached his 51 in 102 balls, bringing up the milestone with a controlled flick off Umar Nazir Mir for two runs. He had earlier found the boundary with a series of well-timed strokes, including a six against Sahil Lotra that sailed into the glass window of the commentary box. His innings provided stability after RoI lost Sudip Kumar Gharami for 33. Nasir Lone Muzaffar dismissed Gharami for the second time in the match. The left-hander attempted to pull a good-length delivery outside off but got a thick inside edge onto the off stump. Sanat Sangwan in action on the third day of Irani Cup vs J&K at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat) Gharami’s dismissal left RoI India under pressure, but Sangwan and Saransh Jain responded with an attacking partnership. Sangwan struck a boundary through square leg off Nasir before smashing Lotra over the infield and into the commentary box. He later reached his half-century with another well-timed flick against Umar Nazir.