ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup 2026/27: Rishabh Pant's Stars To Take On Paras Dogra's Champions

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will face one of the biggest tests in their cricketing history when the Ranji Trophy champions take on a star-studded Rest of India side in the Irani Cup at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar from Thursday. The five-day first-class match, scheduled from October 1 to 5, will be the first Irani Cup fixture to be played in the Kashmir Valley.

For J&K captain Paras Dogra, the challenge is to ensure the team does not dwell on its historic Ranji Trophy triumph. J&K won their maiden Ranji Trophy title last season after a memorable campaign. Dogra said the players have enjoyed the achievement but have now moved on.

“It’s lovely to see. I always want to learn from people around me,” he said.

The Irani Cup will give Pant another opportunity to build his red-ball rhythm. He will also have the chance to share his experience with younger domestic players. Pant said returning to domestic cricket allows him to interact with younger cricketers and pass on lessons gathered during his international career.

“For me, every game is an opportunity. I want to give my best,” he said. The Rest of India captain said he does not believe in overcomplicating preparations. “If you can keep it simple, have the right guidance in your mind, have the right people to guide you, and just keep giving your best each and every time you take on the field,” Pant said.

Pant has also been through a long rehabilitation period in recent years and said his focus remains on controlling what he can while continuing to improve.

“Playing cricket is always good. The more you play, the better you can get for sure,” Pant said during the pre-match press conference.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will captain the Rest of India side, while J&K veteran Paras Dogra will lead the hosts. The match will miss J&K pacer Auqib Nabi, who has been one of the standout performers for the team but is currently with the Indian side on national duty. Pant said the match would provide valuable red-ball preparation ahead of a busy Test season. He stressed the importance of getting more time in the middle and keeping his approach simple.

“We won the championship and it was a very good atmosphere. We have forgotten that now. We have taken the good things and made memories, but now we have to think about the future,” Dogra said.

"The next name is Irani. What has happened is in the memories now,” Dogra said.

Dogra believes the team can carry forward the confidence gained from last season while maintaining the same simple approach.

“We want to play good cricket. We played good cricket last year. We will try to repeat that. Everyone is in good shape. Everyone is hungry, and everyone wants to do well. There will obviously be a lack, but we have replacements. We want to play good cricket,” Dogra said.

One of the major talking points ahead of the match is the absence of Auqib Nabi. Nabi enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season and was among J&K's leading performers with the ball. His performances earned him recognition at the national level, and he is currently with the Indian team. Pant acknowledged that J&K would miss Nabi's contribution.

“Auqib was playing brilliantly. But as a player, you always want to represent your country. So, it’s a big congratulations for him to get selected in the Indian team. Today, Nabi got his ODI cap against West Indies. He's in the opposition team. So, we will not miss his bowling,” Pant said with a smile.

Dogra also acknowledged Nabi's importance but pointed to the depth available in the J&K bowling attack. Sunil Kumar took around 30 wickets during the previous season, while Nabi claimed 60. Dogra said Umar Nazir and other pace options were ready to step up.

“Auqib took 60 wickets, so his 30 wickets were not seen,” Dogra said, highlighting the depth within the bowling unit. He added that J&K have several fast-bowling options and will decide their final combination before the match. The Rest of the India squad brings considerable experience to Srinagar. Alongside Pant are Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and other prominent domestic performers.

Sarfaraz, named vice-captain, has established himself as one of India's leading first-class run scorers. His ability to bat for long periods will be important in a five-day contest. Akash Deep brings international experience to the Rest of India's bowling attack, while Mukesh Kumar has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. For J&K, the fixture is another opportunity to test themselves against players who have represented India and featured prominently in domestic cricket.

Dogra said the exposure will be valuable for J&K's younger players. “Everyone will learn. We can learn from their game. We can learn from their attitude,” he said. He believes playing alongside and against established cricketers can accelerate the development of young players in the region. Pant acknowledged the quality of J&K's run through the previous domestic season. “The way J&K have played most of the season has been exceptional. They have done really well,” Pant said.

But he stressed that the Rest of India would focus on its own preparation rather than getting carried away by J&K's previous results. J&K, meanwhile, are expected to rely on the confidence of a squad that has already shown it can compete at the highest level of domestic cricket. Dogra said the players have been encouraged to concentrate on their individual roles. “There are 15 players. They are very calm and composed, and they know their work,” he said. “If you combine all that, you will find a good team.”

The fixture is significant beyond the cricket itself. It will mark the first time the Irani Cup has been staged in the Kashmir Valley. The match is also expected to attract significant attention from local cricket fans. The BCCI broadcast operation is set to bring extensive television coverage to the venue. The production setup is expected to use around 20 cameras, along with DRS and Hawkeye technology. The match will be broadcast on an OTT platform and will begin at 9:30 am each day.