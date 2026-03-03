ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Cup 2026: Iran Women’s Football Team Refuse To Sing National Anthem In Protest Amidst War With US, Israel

File Photo: Iranian women football team ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The Iranian women’s national soccer team made a silent protest during their opening match of the women’s Asia Cup as they refused to sing the national anthem before the start of the match against South Korea. The national anthem was played over the speakers in the match hosted by Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. Before their match, none of the Iranian players or even the head coach, Marziyeh Jafari, sang the national anthem while it was played. The silent protest from the players came after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Israeli and US air strikes, according to a report by news agency IANS. During questioning by the media on Sunday, Iran captain Zahra Ghanbari was questioned about Khamenei's death. According to the report by ESPNcricinfo, an AFC media representative cut off her response without any translation.