ETV Bharat / sports

‘Most Oppressed Team’: Iran Coach Claims They Were Ordered To Leave US Immediately After New Zealand Match

Hyderabad: Iran has played its World Cup match in the United States after much hesitation, avoiding the threat of withdrawal from the tournament. Amidst the political conflict between the United States and Iran, what once seemed impossible has come to pass. The Asian powerhouse began its World Cup campaign with a draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Indian time), but their post-match experience was not a happy one. The Iranian football team was asked to leave the country by authorities shortly after playing their first match of the World Cup.

The United States are the co-hosts of the World Cup 2026, and that has a large political impact on the tournament. Tuesday's incident also indicates the same. It is worth noting that Iran's base camp for the World Cup has been set up in Mexico, another co-host. However, after the New Zealand match, Iran was supposed to spend Monday night in the United States for a recovery session. But within hours of the match, they received strict orders to leave the country, said Iran coach Amir Ghalenoui, according to a report by the news agency AP.

“They didn’t even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’ It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, (but) we are asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that,” Ghalenoei said through an interpreter.

“We don’t know why they are returning us, to be honest. I think it’s very strange. It seems like others are doing the planning for us. The decision-making for us is being made elsewhere. We were supposed to come two nights before the game, and we were supposed to stay tonight to recover and return tomorrow at lunchtime. We have no idea why.”