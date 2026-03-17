ETV Bharat / sports

World Cup 2026: Iran In Talks With FIFA To Move Their Matches Out Of USA

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the verge of facing a participation crisis identical to the ICC T20 World Cup. The Iranian Football Federation is pushing for its matches to be relocated to Mexico from the United States due to safety concerns, as per a report by news agency Reuters.

It is a similar situation to the T20 World Cup, where Bangladesh pulled out due to security issues, and Pakistan threatened to boycott the match against India due to the escalated geopolitical tensions between the two countries. The geopolitics is likely to affect the situation around the FIFA World Cup.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian football federation, wrote in a post on ‘X’ handle that Iran will not travel to the US.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico,” Taj said in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico's X account.