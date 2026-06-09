ETV Bharat / sports

Iran Football Federation Claims Ticket Allocation Withdrawn Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Tijuana: The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFRI) on Tuesday stated that its share of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets was withdrawn shortly before the tournament, leaving supporters who had already booked trips without access to their team's matches, reported Reuters.

According to the Iranian football federation, it had already begun selling tickets allocated to it for World Cup fixtures, but the distribution was later revoked. The federation said that as a result, several Iranian fans who had relied on the official ticketing process and completed travel bookings are now unable to attend the matches.

The FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 12 (Friday) as per Indian Standard Time (IST), with Iran scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 16, Belgium on June 22 and Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

"Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries," the FFIRI said in a statement as per Reuters.

"This development raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organisation of the world's biggest football event," they said further.