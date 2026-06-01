IPL Winners In All Seasons: Full List Of Indian Premier League Champions
The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008, and the fan base of the league has been growing steadily.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008, and since then, the tournament has generated immense excitement among cricket fans. While a new team emerges as the champion every year, some teams have established their dominance in the competition. In the 19th season of the IPL, the final match was contested between RCB—led by Rajat Patidar—and the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill. In this match, RCB secured a 5-wicket victory, thereby achieving the remarkable feat of winning the IPL for the second consecutive year.
RCB register an easy win
The final match of IPL 2026 was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets to clinch the championship title for the second consecutive time. With this victory, RCB became the third team—after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians—to successfully retain the title. In this match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, RCB scored 161 runs in 18 overs, winning the match by 5 wickets. Virat Kohli emerged as the standout performer and Man of the Match for RCB in this game.
Updated IPL winners list 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0IRIm03JR6— Ragav X (@ragav_x) May 31, 2026
Full list of the Indian Premier League winners
- 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2023: Chennai Super Kings
- 2022: Gujarat Titans
- 2021: Chennai Super Kings
- 2020: Mumbai Indians
- 2019: Mumbai Indians
- 2018: Chennai Super Kings
- 2017: Mumbai Indians
- 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 2015: Mumbai Indians
- 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2013: Mumbai Indians
- 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2011: Chennai Super Kings
- 2010: Chennai Super Kings
- 2009: Deccan Chargers (franchise defunct)
- 2008: Rajasthan Royals
Who played the most IPL finals?
🚨 Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Still Rule IPL History 👑🏏:— Himanshu patel (@Madeinindia1947) May 31, 2026
But a new era may have begun with RCB's back-to-back titles. ❤️🔥
🏏 IPL Champions History (2008–2026) 🏆
2008 ➜ Rajasthan Royals 👑
2009 ➜ Deccan Chargers 🦅
2010 ➜ Chennai Super Kings 🦁
2011 ➜… pic.twitter.com/xAzzbiMvPp
Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent franchise in the season, making appearances in the final of a season 10 times. Mumbai Indians reached the final six times, while KKR have made it to the final on four occasions. From the 10 finals, CSK have won the match five times while they ended as runners-up on five occasions.
Who have won most IPL titles?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won five trophies each. MI were the title winners in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. CSK have clinched the silverware in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.