ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Winners In All Seasons: Full List Of Indian Premier League Champions

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008, and since then, the tournament has generated immense excitement among cricket fans. While a new team emerges as the champion every year, some teams have established their dominance in the competition. In the 19th season of the IPL, the final match was contested between RCB—led by Rajat Patidar—and the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill. In this match, RCB secured a 5-wicket victory, thereby achieving the remarkable feat of winning the IPL for the second consecutive year.

RCB register an easy win

The final match of IPL 2026 was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets to clinch the championship title for the second consecutive time. With this victory, RCB became the third team—after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians—to successfully retain the title. In this match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, RCB scored 161 runs in 18 overs, winning the match by 5 wickets. Virat Kohli emerged as the standout performer and Man of the Match for RCB in this game.