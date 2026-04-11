ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Under Sooryavanshi Spell: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Hits 78 Off 26 Balls In Easy RR Victory

Guwahati: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved one can better the best by playing another astonishing innings -- a 26-ball 78 with seven sixes -- to set up an easy six-wicket victory for Rajasthan Royals against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here on Friday.

While most 15-year-olds across the country were sweating over their 10th board exams results, this teenager from Bihar's Samastipur spent the evening hitting a 15-ball fifty as a victory target of 202 was achieved by the Royals in just 18 overs.

Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls), enjoying his best IPL season with the willow, played a number of graceful shots but when Sooryavanshi is on song, everyone else is compelled to become a bridesmaid or a bystander, getting a first-hand dosage of what brilliance looks like.

Sooryavanshi continued to put the reputation of world-famous international bowlers at stake with his amazing bat speed and timing. The chubby-cheeked teenager had toyed with Jasprit Bumrah's ego in an earlier game, and Friday was comeback man Jos Hazlewood's turn to get butchered.

Hazlewood, a red ball doyen, bowled a perfect delivery close to his body, cramping Sooryavanshi for room. To his horror, he found the young boy just heavily chopping the delivery for a boundary.

The next two deliveries were boundaries over mid-on, and then he fetched the Aussie's pace off delivery from outside the off-stump to dispatch into the square leg stands.