ETV Bharat / sports

Sreesanth Claims Harbhajan Singh Made Around INR 1 Crore From IPL Slapgate Ad; Ends All Ties With Him

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth rivalry ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: The rivalry between former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced, as the former has made some shocking claims. The banter between these two seems to have ended their relationship completely. It seemed that the two former teammates have moved on from the issue after being involved in the 2008 IPL slapgate scandal. However, the issue has come to the fore once again. Speaking on his relationship with Harbhajan, the former Indian pacer has shared that he has cut all ties with the off-spinner and has blocked him on social media. Sreesanth said that Harbhajan featured in an advertisement around the slapgate controversy and made around INR 80 Lakh.