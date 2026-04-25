Sreesanth Claims Harbhajan Singh Made Around INR 1 Crore From IPL Slapgate Ad; Ends All Ties With Him
The slap incident between Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced with some shocking claims from the former.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The rivalry between former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced, as the former has made some shocking claims. The banter between these two seems to have ended their relationship completely.
It seemed that the two former teammates have moved on from the issue after being involved in the 2008 IPL slapgate scandal. However, the issue has come to the fore once again.
Speaking on his relationship with Harbhajan, the former Indian pacer has shared that he has cut all ties with the off-spinner and has blocked him on social media.
When Harbhajan Singh lost his brain and Sreesanth paid the price… a moment no one saw coming 🥶pic.twitter.com/geOFwngeKe https://t.co/jvjqOADLD8— META_07 (@Dhonizenith07) April 21, 2026
Sreesanth said that Harbhajan featured in an advertisement around the slapgate controversy and made around INR 80 Lakh.
"I have never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is going to be the first time. Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to post a story about it. I told him, 'I'll forgive, but I'll never forget.' If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them, but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example of that,” Sreesanth told Matrubhumi.
Sreesanth also added that he doesn’t have any ties with Harbhajan from now on.
"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in the last one or two months, he did that ad, and now I have blocked him on Instagram," he said, underlining how serious the fallout has become.
What is the Slapgate controversy?
The IPL slapgate incident occurred after the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in April 2008. Sreesanth was caught on camera getting emotional after the Indian spinner slapped him during the post-match handshakes. As a result of his actions, Harbhajan was banned for the season and had his entire match fee docked.