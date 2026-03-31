ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Season 19: Nehal Wadhera Back With Punjab Kings As Team Opens Campaign Against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Mullanpur, Monday, March 30, 2026 ( PTI )

Ludhiana: Punjab Kings begin their season this evening against Gujarat Titans, carrying forward momentum from the previous edition, where they finished as runners-up after a strong campaign. With minimal changes to the squad, the franchise is banking on continuity - and on key performers like Nehal Wadhera. The young batter from Ludhiana has once again secured a spot in the Punjab Kings lineup after attracting significant attention in the auction. Nehal was reportedly pursued by seven franchises, underlining his growing stature in the league. Punjab Kings ultimately retained him with a winning bid of ₹4.20 crore, fending off strong interest from teams like Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Speaking to ETV Bharat ahead of the season opener, Nehal's father Kamal Wadhera expressed confidence in both his son and the team. He said the family is excited to see Nehal play his fourth IPL season and believes Punjab Kings have a strong chance of going one step further this year after narrowly missing out on the title last season. Nehal Wadhera hails from Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)