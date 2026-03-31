IPL Season 19: Nehal Wadhera Back With Punjab Kings As Team Opens Campaign Against Gujarat Titans
Punjab Kings meet the Gujarat Titans this evening, with all eyes on Ludhiana’s rising star Nehal Wadhera, who returns to the squad amid high expectations.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab Kings begin their season this evening against Gujarat Titans, carrying forward momentum from the previous edition, where they finished as runners-up after a strong campaign. With minimal changes to the squad, the franchise is banking on continuity - and on key performers like Nehal Wadhera.
The young batter from Ludhiana has once again secured a spot in the Punjab Kings lineup after attracting significant attention in the auction. Nehal was reportedly pursued by seven franchises, underlining his growing stature in the league. Punjab Kings ultimately retained him with a winning bid of ₹4.20 crore, fending off strong interest from teams like Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
Speaking to ETV Bharat ahead of the season opener, Nehal's father Kamal Wadhera expressed confidence in both his son and the team. He said the family is excited to see Nehal play his fourth IPL season and believes Punjab Kings have a strong chance of going one step further this year after narrowly missing out on the title last season.
Kamal Wadhera highlighted that Nehal's consistent performances have made him a valuable asset, particularly in the middle order. "He has been performing well regularly. Teams are now focusing more on strengthening the middle order, and Nehal has proven himself as both a finisher and a dependable batter in that role," he said.
Nehal's domestic form has further boosted his credentials. He delivered impressive performances in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship, and the Ranji Trophy, which contributed to his high demand in the IPL auction. His ability to adapt across formats and situations has made him one of the promising young players to watch this season.
The 23-year-old began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians, where he first got an opportunity in 2023 with a base price of ₹20 lakh. He continued with the franchise in 2024 before making a significant move to the Punjab Kings in 2025, where he quickly established himself as a key contributor.
Nehal has played 36 IPL matches, scoring over 719 runs at an average of 26.6 and an impressive strike rate of around 142. His performances last season were particularly notable, playing a crucial role in Punjab’s run to the final.
With Punjab Kings aiming to start their campaign on a winning note, Wadhera’s role in the middle order could prove pivotal against the Gujarat Titans. His ability to accelerate in the death overs and stabilise the innings when required adds depth to the batting lineup.