ETV Bharat / sports

Five Teams, 1 Spot! Playoffs Scenarios For Fourth Place In Points Table Explained

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are also in the race to the playoffs ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its business end and the three sports in the playoffs are already locked. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Their win resulted in SRH and Gujarat Titans both advancing into the playoffs.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured qualification in the playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings by 23 runs in Dharamsala on Sunday. So, three teams have already qualified for the playoffs, and only one spot is up for grabs with a total of five teams fighting for it.

Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are in contention for the final playoffs berth. Only seven league matches are remaining, and the playoff race is expected to become more intense with each match.

Here are playoffs qualification scenarios for each team

Punjab Kings

After starting the tournament with six wins, the team suffered a losing streak, losing seven matches in a row. They are currently at 13 points with one match to go against Lucknow Super Giants. Even if they win their final league match and reach at 15 points, they can still be pushed out of the playoffs race by KKR and RR.

PBKS also have a chance to qualify with 13 points, but for that they need RR, CSK and DC to lose all their remaining matches. Also, KKR would need to beat DC but lose to MI. In such a scenario, both KKR and PBKS will finish on 13 points each, and net run rate will be the deciding factor then.

Remaining matches

May 23: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants ‘

Rajasthan Royals

The path to the qualification is the simplest for the team as they are the only team to have fate in their own hands. Winning their remaining two matches will take them to 16 points, and they will be in the playoffs.

However, if they lose one of the matches, the scenario will be a little complicated. They would reach 14 points, and KKR and PBKS could overtake them on the basis of the points. If RR lose both their matches, they will be eliminated.