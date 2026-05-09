ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How KKR Can Qualify For Playoffs After Winning Four Matches On Trot?

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their impressive comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. After managing only a six-win from their first match, the team were on the verge of elimination from the race to the playoffs. However, Ajikya Rahane and Co. have now won four matches in a row to script a comeback.

In the fixture against Delhi Capitals, KKR chased a modest target of 143 thanks to a century from Finn Allen. The New Zealand batter scored a 47-ball century to guide the team to an emphatic victory. The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy shone with the ball, choking the DC batters and restricting them to 142/8.

Rahane came under criticism early in the tournament as the team struggled under his leadership. However, the team has made a comeback, but the big question now is what KKR needs to do next to qualify for the playoffs.

How can KKR advance into the playoffs?