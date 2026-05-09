IPL Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How KKR Can Qualify For Playoffs After Winning Four Matches On Trot?
Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders have won their last four matches and are well placed in the race to the playoffs.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their impressive comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. After managing only a six-win from their first match, the team were on the verge of elimination from the race to the playoffs. However, Ajikya Rahane and Co. have now won four matches in a row to script a comeback.
In the fixture against Delhi Capitals, KKR chased a modest target of 143 thanks to a century from Finn Allen. The New Zealand batter scored a 47-ball century to guide the team to an emphatic victory. The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy shone with the ball, choking the DC batters and restricting them to 142/8.
…and then the beast was unleashed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xEPPXRXRrm— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 9, 2026
Rahane came under criticism early in the tournament as the team struggled under his leadership. However, the team has made a comeback, but the big question now is what KKR needs to do next to qualify for the playoffs.
How can KKR advance into the playoffs?
IPL 2026 is a 10-team edition, and on every previous occasion, teams have qualified for the playoffs with 16 or more points without net run rate coming into the equation to determine the team advancing ahead.
If KKR manages to win the rest of the four matches, they will add eight more and will finish the tournament with 17 points, which will secure direct qualification for them. However, if they lose even one more game, the net run rate would come into the equation.
The word Acceleration was first used in the 1530s 💨— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 8, 2026
People before that:pic.twitter.com/1ZqCS0U9e8
Also, they have a poor net run rate of -0.169, which is the seventh least in the competition. So, they have to win at least three of the four remaining matches so that they will be in contention, and net run rate helps them.
The team will play their next match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 13, and a win might turn out to be beneficial for the team’s campaign.
KKR have won the title thrice (2012, 2014 and 2024) and will be aiming to win it on the fourth time as well.