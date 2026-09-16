IPL Players' Auction Set To Return To India: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal
IPL Players' auction will be organised in India after being held overseas for the past three seasons.
Indian Premier League (IPL) chair Arun Dhumal (File/IANS)
Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: IPL (Indian Premier League) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the IPL players' auction is set to return to India after being held overseas for the past three seasons.
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