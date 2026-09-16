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IPL Players' Auction Set To Return To India: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

IPL Players' auction will be organised in India after being held overseas for the past three seasons.

IPL PLAYERS AUCTION
Indian Premier League (IPL) chair Arun Dhumal (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: IPL (Indian Premier League) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the IPL players' auction is set to return to India after being held overseas for the past three seasons.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....

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IPL AUCTION
IPL CHAIRMAN ARUN DHUMAL
IPL
IPL AUCTION 2027
IPL PLAYERS AUCTION

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