IPL Ranked Third In Latest WCA Rankings Despite Dominating Global T20 Landscape
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ranked third in the latest rankings released by the World Cricketers’ Association.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been ranked at the third position in the world’s major men’s domestic T20 competitions, according to the World Cricketers’ Association’s latest assessment. England’s The Hundred and South Africa’s SA20 are at the top two places in the rankings released this week.
The WCA said in their statement that the exercise provides an overall rating out of 100 for each league according to the criteria related to the player conditions, protections, and professional standards. The rankings were done based on measures identified by players, players’ associations and agents, along with survey feedback and player benefit data.
IPL at third place in the WCA rankings
The rankings showed that the league received full marks for average player payment and payment reliability, which underlines the financial strength of the tournament in the global market. But the league has a lower rating in metrics related to several other categories regarding player rights and protections.
🚨T20 LEAGUE RANKINGS SHOCKER - IPL SLIPS TO NO.3🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) March 20, 2026
The World Cricketers’ Association has ranked T20 leagues around the world.
1️⃣The Hundred
2️⃣SA20
3️⃣ IPL
4️⃣ BBL
5️⃣ PSL
BUT IPL at No.3? That’s going to raise eyebrows. Popularity says one thing🤯
pic.twitter.com/sZFVqLTXG3
The WCA said in a statement that the updated Leagues Hub was designed to create a global benchmark for domestic competitions as franchise cricket continues to expand across the globe.
1. The Hundred — 75.2
2. SA20 — 68.0
3. IPL — 62.6
4. BBL — 62.5
5. PSL — 48.0
6. MLC — 43.0
7. ILT20 — 39.1
8. CPL — 38.9
9. Abu Dhabi T10 — 30.1
10. BPL — 22.6
WCA chief executive Tom Moffat has stated that “The growth of the domestic leagues landscape has been overwhelmingly positive for our sport, but it has the potential to be even better,” Moffat said.
The World Cricketers’ Association has ranked T20 leagues around the world.— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 20, 2026
- England’s The Hundred takes the top spot.
- South Africa’s SA20 comes in at No.2.
- IPL is placed 3rd with a rating of 62.6.
- Australia’s Big Bash League is ranked 4th.
- PSL completes the list at 5th.… pic.twitter.com/jRP0ZKdrEZ
“We want all sanctioned leagues to be successful, and to provide fair protections and standards for people within them,” Moffat said.
"In the absence of enforceable, regulated global standards in several important areas identified by the players and their representatives, the updated Leagues Hub provides evolved, consolidated benchmarking on current practice. We have reached out to each league, inviting them to work with us to meet best practice benchmarks, and to continue to advance the professionalisation and growth of our sport,” Moffat said.