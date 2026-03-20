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IPL Ranked Third In Latest WCA Rankings Despite Dominating Global T20 Landscape

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ranked third in the latest rankings released by the World Cricketers’ Association.

IPL gets third place in wca rankings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been ranked at the third position in the world’s major men’s domestic T20 competitions, according to the World Cricketers’ Association’s latest assessment. England’s The Hundred and South Africa’s SA20 are at the top two places in the rankings released this week.

The WCA said in their statement that the exercise provides an overall rating out of 100 for each league according to the criteria related to the player conditions, protections, and professional standards. The rankings were done based on measures identified by players, players’ associations and agents, along with survey feedback and player benefit data.

IPL at third place in the WCA rankings

The rankings showed that the league received full marks for average player payment and payment reliability, which underlines the financial strength of the tournament in the global market. But the league has a lower rating in metrics related to several other categories regarding player rights and protections.

The WCA said in a statement that the updated Leagues Hub was designed to create a global benchmark for domestic competitions as franchise cricket continues to expand across the globe.

1. The Hundred — 75.2

2. SA20 — 68.0

3. IPL — 62.6

4. BBL — 62.5

5. PSL — 48.0

6. MLC — 43.0

7. ILT20 — 39.1

8. CPL — 38.9

9. Abu Dhabi T10 — 30.1

10. BPL — 22.6

WCA chief executive Tom Moffat has stated that “The growth of the domestic leagues landscape has been overwhelmingly positive for our sport, but it has the potential to be even better,” Moffat said.

“We want all sanctioned leagues to be successful, and to provide fair protections and standards for people within them,” Moffat said.

"In the absence of enforceable, regulated global standards in several important areas identified by the players and their representatives, the updated Leagues Hub provides evolved, consolidated benchmarking on current practice. We have reached out to each league, inviting them to work with us to meet best practice benchmarks, and to continue to advance the professionalisation and growth of our sport,” Moffat said.

TAGGED:

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2026
WORLD CRICKETERS ASSOCIATION
WCA LEAGUE RANKINGS
IPL THIRD WCA RANKINGS

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