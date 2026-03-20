ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Ranked Third In Latest WCA Rankings Despite Dominating Global T20 Landscape

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been ranked at the third position in the world’s major men’s domestic T20 competitions, according to the World Cricketers’ Association’s latest assessment. England’s The Hundred and South Africa’s SA20 are at the top two places in the rankings released this week.

The WCA said in their statement that the exercise provides an overall rating out of 100 for each league according to the criteria related to the player conditions, protections, and professional standards. The rankings were done based on measures identified by players, players’ associations and agents, along with survey feedback and player benefit data.

IPL at third place in the WCA rankings

The rankings showed that the league received full marks for average player payment and payment reliability, which underlines the financial strength of the tournament in the global market. But the league has a lower rating in metrics related to several other categories regarding player rights and protections.

The WCA said in a statement that the updated Leagues Hub was designed to create a global benchmark for domestic competitions as franchise cricket continues to expand across the globe.

1. The Hundred — 75.2

2. SA20 — 68.0

3. IPL — 62.6