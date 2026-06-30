'They Beat Me, Sister Said Kill Him': FIR Against IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh, Father After Cook Alleges Assault, Verbal Abuse
A domestic cook accused Punjab Kings' player Shashank Singh, his father and driver of assault, abuse and confinement, prompting Bhopal Police to register an FIR.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Bhopal: Police have registered a case against former Madhya Pradesh Special DGP Shailesh Singh, his son and Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh, and their driver following a complaint by a domestic cook, who alleged that the trio physically assaulted him at the family's bungalow here.
The FIR was registered at Ratibad police station in Bhopal on charges of assault, verbal abuse and other offences.
The complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district, alleged that he was assaulted, abused and wrongfully restrained after he refused to continue working at the family's bungalow. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.
Bhopal Police have registered an assault case against IPL cricketer Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special DG Shailesh Singh, following a complaint by an employee working at their bungalow. The FIR was registered 24 hours after the complaint was received pic.twitter.com/Um6iAFDcIx— IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026
According to Tomar, he came to Bhopal through an acquaintance and joined work as a cook at Singh family's residence in Mendori village near Neelbad on June 25. He claimed he had been promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food, accommodation and assistance in securing a government job.
Tomar alleged that soon after joining, he was repeatedly abused over the food he prepared and subjected to humiliating behaviour. He further claimed that when he informed the family that he no longer wished to continue working because of the alleged treatment, his mobile phone was taken away and he was forced to stay and continue working.
Morever, Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, and their driver assaulted him after he resisted, he stated in the complaint.
As per the FIR, Tomar later locked himself inside a room for safety, but the accused allegedly entered the room and beat him. He also claimed his mobile phone remains in their possession.
Speaking to media on Tuesday, Tomar said he was intimidated and severely beaten after refusing to continue working. "I had gone there to cook. After observing their behaviour, I refused to work. They snatched my phone and abused me. Shashank Singh and the driver beat me severely. I was intimidated," he alleged.
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The victim employee says, " shashank singh, his father, and their driver assaulted me. then his sister came and said, ‘kill him.’ i was just standing there with folded hands... they were not listening to anyone. they said that even kamal nath had bowed… pic.twitter.com/yPdVdeEN3X— IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026
Tomar claimed that police were initially reluctant to register his complaint. He added, "I went to the police station; initially, they were reluctant to register a report. Later, I underwent a medical examination, and an FIR was registered. I want justice."
Employee Levels More Allegations
The complainant also alleged that he was made to stand for long hours, perform multiple tasks and was abused whenever he "failed to meet expectations".
He claimed he was not allowed to leave the residence for three days as his phone had been taken away. Tomar further alleged that Shashank, his father and their driver assaulted him, while another family member allegedly instigated the assault asking them "to kill me". He also claimed that the family members made remarks about their influence in the society.
While these allegations have been reportedly made by the complainant, they have not been independently verified.
Police Begin Investigation
Ratibad Police registered a case under Sections 296(B), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A medical examination of the complainant reportedly found visible injuries, according to the FIR.
Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said an FIR was registered after the complaint was examined and preliminary statements recorded. "After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered based on the available facts and witness statements. Investigation is underway, and statements of all concerned persons are being recorded. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," he said.
Police said the FIR was registered around 24 hours after the complaint was received. No official response has been received by Shashank or his family members regarding the allegations.
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