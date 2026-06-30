ETV Bharat / sports

'They Beat Me, Sister Said Kill Him': FIR Against IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh, Father After Cook Alleges Assault, Verbal Abuse

Bhopal: Police have registered a case against former Madhya Pradesh Special DGP Shailesh Singh, his son and Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh, and their driver following a complaint by a domestic cook, who alleged that the trio physically assaulted him at the family's bungalow here.

The FIR was registered at Ratibad police station in Bhopal on charges of assault, verbal abuse and other offences.

The complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district, alleged that he was assaulted, abused and wrongfully restrained after he refused to continue working at the family's bungalow. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

According to Tomar, he came to Bhopal through an acquaintance and joined work as a cook at Singh family's residence in Mendori village near Neelbad on June 25. He claimed he had been promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food, accommodation and assistance in securing a government job.

Tomar alleged that soon after joining, he was repeatedly abused over the food he prepared and subjected to humiliating behaviour. He further claimed that when he informed the family that he no longer wished to continue working because of the alleged treatment, his mobile phone was taken away and he was forced to stay and continue working.

Morever, Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, and their driver assaulted him after he resisted, he stated in the complaint.

As per the FIR, Tomar later locked himself inside a room for safety, but the accused allegedly entered the room and beat him. He also claimed his mobile phone remains in their possession.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Tomar said he was intimidated and severely beaten after refusing to continue working. "I had gone there to cook. After observing their behaviour, I refused to work. They snatched my phone and abused me. Shashank Singh and the driver beat me severely. I was intimidated," he alleged.