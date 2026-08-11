ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Cricketer Abhishek Porel Arrested In Rape Case After Calcutta High Court Orders

Mogra: Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Porel was arrested in a criminal case including charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and other serious offences. Mogra police arrested him on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment. Abhishek Porel was presented in the Chunchura District Court today.

On June 23, a young medical student from Karnataka went to the Mogra police station in Hooghly and filed a complaint against Abhishek. She claimed that the cricketer had been in a relationship with the girl for three and a half years. It was also decided that they would get married. They had even travelled abroad together. But later Abhishek denied the relationship. After that, the girl claimed that she had approached the police.

This is not the first time. A year and a half ago, there was a dispute between them, and it escalated to the police station. However, no complaint was filed at that time. Later, at the end of June, the young woman filed a complaint against Abhishek Porel at the Magra police station. Realising the importance of this incident, Superintendent Kunar Bhushan Singh of Hooghly Rural Police came to the Magra police station that day. There, DSP Crime Abhijit Sinha Mohapatra discussed with the IC Magra and gave necessary instructions on what to do.