IPL British Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel, Probe On
William Langford (76) was staying at Trident Hotel in South Mumbai since March 24 for covering IPL matches.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Mumbai: A British national working as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches was found dead in his hotel room in South Mumbai on Monday, police said.
The man, identified as William Langford (76), had come to India for covering IPL matches and was found unconscious in his room at the Trident Hotel on Monday. Later, he was declared brought dead at a hospital.
Langford had been staying at this hotel since March 24. He was present during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders that was played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
After the match concluded, Langford returned to Trident Hotel's room no 2715. On the morning of March 30, a receptionist called his room, but there was no response. Then hotel staff went to his room to check on him but again received no response from inside.
Finally, the hotel staff opened his room using a master key and found Langford lying on the floor. They immediately informed the doctors at the hotel. After examining him, doctors instructed that he be shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
DCP Pravin Mundhe said, "Seventy six-year-old British national Ian William Langford had visited India for the IPL. The BCCI had included him as a member of its broadcast team. On the morning of March 30, he was discovered in an unconscious state at his room in Trident Hotel, where he was staying. An official accreditation card for IPL 2026 was also found. He was subsequently rushed to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead upon admission. The post-mortem examination has been completed, and no suspicious findings were reported."
The Mumbai Police have registered a case of unnatural death at the Marine Drive Police Station in connection with this incident, and further investigations are underway.
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