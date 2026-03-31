ETV Bharat / sports

IPL British Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel, Probe On

Mumbai: A British national working as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches was found dead in his hotel room in South Mumbai on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as William Langford (76), had come to India for covering IPL matches and was found unconscious in his room at the Trident Hotel on Monday. Later, he was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Langford had been staying at this hotel since March 24. He was present during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders that was played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

After the match concluded, Langford returned to Trident Hotel's room no 2715. On the morning of March 30, a receptionist called his room, but there was no response. Then hotel staff went to his room to check on him but again received no response from inside.