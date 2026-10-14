IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh To Make Debut With Delhi Capitals In Coaching Role; Reunites With Sourav Ganguly
Yuvraj Singh has taken his first formal coaching role in his career as he will work with Delhi Capitals as an assistant and batting coach.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to return to the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj has featured for Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. After playing his last IPL match in 2019, the 44-year-old is set to return to the franchise that brought him in for a record ₹ 16 crore ahead of IPL 2015, making him the most expensive player in the tournament's history at that time.
However, Yuvraj is set to return to the franchise as a coach. He will reunite with Sourav Ganguly after being appointed the assistant and batting coach by the franchise. DC are eyeing their maiden IPL title, and they will bank on the former Indian teammates to take them to glory.
A champion. A leader. 𝐀 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫. 🐅🔥 The legend who inspired generations is ready to shape Dilli's legacy. Welcome home, Yuvi paa! 💙❤️ https://t.co/i7A77rv2tJ— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026
The all-rounder, who played a key role in India’s victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, will bring valuable experience to the players in the team. The franchise will hope that his services will strengthen their batting unit.
Reacting to his appointment, Yuvraj shared that he is looking forward to his coaching debut and is excited to team up with Dada (Sourav Ganguly).
"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said.
Yuvi Paa said, ‘Welcome to Dilli,’ and we already knew what was coming 🥵🔥 https://t.co/EOpQXX1tc4— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 14, 2026
"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," he added.
Yuvi Paa is home 😘 https://t.co/3eFKUJ2LDe— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026
Yuvraj shared a strong bond with the franchise as well. After DC splashed big bucks to recruit him. The left-handed batter played 14 matches for the franchise in 2015, scoring 248 runs with an average of 19.07 and a strike rate of 118.09. Overall, in the IPL, he has amassed 2,750 runs from 132 IPL matches and taken 36 wickets.
Yuvraj’s coaching experience
Yuvraj has previous experience mentoring young Indian cricketers. Two notable names he mentored are Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who went on to become mainstays in the Indian team.
Abhishek has also credited Yuvraj for turning him into the explosive batter he is today. Yuvraj was working with the young lads informally earlier, but now he will take on his first formal coaching role with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly by his side.
Delhi Capitals coaching staff
- Head Coach: Sourav Ganguly
- Assistant and Batting Coach: Yuvraj Singh
- Fielding Coach: John Mooney
- Assistant Fielding Coach: Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao
- Strength and Conditioning Coach: Sajan Thakur
- Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Sai Pranay Alakanti