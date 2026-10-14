ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh To Make Debut With Delhi Capitals In Coaching Role; Reunites With Sourav Ganguly

Hyderabad: The former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to return to the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj has featured for Punjab Kings, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. After playing his last IPL match in 2019, the 44-year-old is set to return to the franchise that brought him in for a record ₹ 16 crore ahead of IPL 2015, making him the most expensive player in the tournament's history at that time.

However, Yuvraj is set to return to the franchise as a coach. He will reunite with Sourav Ganguly after being appointed the assistant and batting coach by the franchise. DC are eyeing their maiden IPL title, and they will bank on the former Indian teammates to take them to glory.

The all-rounder, who played a key role in India’s victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, will bring valuable experience to the players in the team. The franchise will hope that his services will strengthen their batting unit.

Reacting to his appointment, Yuvraj shared that he is looking forward to his coaching debut and is excited to team up with Dada (Sourav Ganguly).

"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said.

"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," he added.