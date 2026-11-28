ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Reveals Why He Agreed To Become Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2027

File Photo: Rohit Sharma ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma returned as the Mumbai Indians captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as the franchise made the announcement on November 27. The franchise revealed their new captain through a post on their ‘X’ handle. A day after he returned as captain, Rohit revealed the chain of events which led to him accepting the leadership role.

In a video shared by MI, Rohit shed light on his conversation with team owner Aakash Ambani after the conclusion of the 2026 season. The right-handed batter admitted that he was not ready to take the role initially but eventually decided to accept the responsibility after feeling that the franchise needed direction.

“As soon as we finished the IPL (2026), we had a very disappointing season. And I was like, not just me, but many other players were quite frustrated with how we were playing. Obviously, that’s a natural thing for any athlete. If you’re not playing well, if your team is not doing well, you feel frustrated," Rohit said. Rohit further added that Aakash rang him up for a meeting, and the duo discussed the plan to take the team forward. “And then, obviously, Aakash (Ambani) rang me up. We met. We discussed how to take this team forward. What can be done. And all of that. A lot of ideas that came across," he added.