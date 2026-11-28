Rohit Sharma Reveals Why He Agreed To Become Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2027
Rohit Sharma admitted that he was not very keen on taking the captaincy of MI initially, but decided to accept the leadership role eventually.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma returned as the Mumbai Indians captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as the franchise made the announcement on November 27. The franchise revealed their new captain through a post on their ‘X’ handle. A day after he returned as captain, Rohit revealed the chain of events which led to him accepting the leadership role.
In a video shared by MI, Rohit shed light on his conversation with team owner Aakash Ambani after the conclusion of the 2026 season. The right-handed batter admitted that he was not ready to take the role initially but eventually decided to accept the responsibility after feeling that the franchise needed direction.
Watch Ro in a heart-to-heart with Jatin Sapru as he talks about returning as आपला Captain, and shares a very special message for आपली Paltan! 📹💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/Lc0Bl0kjbV— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 28, 2026
“As soon as we finished the IPL (2026), we had a very disappointing season. And I was like, not just me, but many other players were quite frustrated with how we were playing. Obviously, that’s a natural thing for any athlete. If you’re not playing well, if your team is not doing well, you feel frustrated," Rohit said.
Rohit further added that Aakash rang him up for a meeting, and the duo discussed the plan to take the team forward.
Rohit’s heartfelt message to the Paltan 💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/oJhMfLlqyU— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 28, 2026
“And then, obviously, Aakash (Ambani) rang me up. We met. We discussed how to take this team forward. What can be done. And all of that. A lot of ideas that came across," he added.
Rohit also explained that he felt that he was not prepared for the captaincy role initially, but considering the team needed a direction, he stepped up in the leadership role.
“My honest thought initially was, I’m not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it. Because a lot had happened. I don’t know if I was in that frame of mind to do it or not," Rohit said.
“But then, I had a feeling inside that… I’m not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I’m more than happy to drive this team forward," he added.
MI were in last place in the 2022 season under Rohit’s captaincy, and the franchise also struggled in the 2024 and 2026 editions. Reflecting on that, Rohit said that the franchise needs to rediscover their competitive spirit.
“To see that MI languishing at the bottom of the table for three seasons. One was during my tenure as well in 2022. Then in 2024 and then 2026. That’s not MI. That is not what MI is known for," he said.