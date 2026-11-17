ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027 Retentions Full List: Starc, Head And Hetmyer Among Notable Releases From Franchises

Mitchell Starc ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The IPL franchises announced their releases ahead of the mini auction set to be held on December 16 in Goa. The franchises were given a deadline of November 17 to announce their retentions and releases. The notable departures from their respective IPL franchises after the release of the retention list include names like Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Shimron Hetmyer.

Before the revelation by the franchises, there were reports that the Australian players like Travis Head and Mitchell Starc had informed their franchises that they would be unavailable for the next season to manage the workload, as Australia will play more than 20 Test matches.

MI’s move to release Boult might have come after the franchise brought in Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings as a left-arm seam option. Arshdeep will now team up with Bumrah and releasing Boult also frees up one overseas spot. IPL 2027 retained and released players list Mumbai Indians Releases: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat. Purse remaining: Rs. 32.6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Releases: Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra. Purse remaining: Rs. 14.15 crore Gujarat Titans Releases: Ishant Sharma, Mark Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan and Connor Esterhuizen. Purse remaining: Rs. 8.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Releases: Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia and Tejasvi Singh. Purse remaining: Rs. 41.65 crore Chennai Super Kings