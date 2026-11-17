IPL 2027 Retentions Full List: Starc, Head And Hetmyer Among Notable Releases From Franchises
The IPL franchises announced their releases and retentions ahead of the mini auction set to be hosted on December 16.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The IPL franchises announced their releases ahead of the mini auction set to be held on December 16 in Goa. The franchises were given a deadline of November 17 to announce their retentions and releases. The notable departures from their respective IPL franchises after the release of the retention list include names like Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Shimron Hetmyer.
Before the revelation by the franchises, there were reports that the Australian players like Travis Head and Mitchell Starc had informed their franchises that they would be unavailable for the next season to manage the workload, as Australia will play more than 20 Test matches.
MI’s move to release Boult might have come after the franchise brought in Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings as a left-arm seam option. Arshdeep will now team up with Bumrah and releasing Boult also frees up one overseas spot.
IPL 2027 retained and released players list
Mumbai Indians
Releases: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat.
Purse remaining: Rs. 32.6 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Releases: Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra.
Purse remaining: Rs. 14.15 crore
Gujarat Titans
Releases: Ishant Sharma, Mark Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan and Connor Esterhuizen.
Purse remaining: Rs. 8.75 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Releases: Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia and Tejasvi Singh.
Purse remaining: Rs. 41.65 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Releases: MS Dhoni, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester and Macneil Noronha.
Purse remaining: Rs. 28.05 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Releases: Travis Head, Gerald Coetzee, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dilshan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi and David Payne.
Purse remaining: Rs. 40.15 crore.
Punjab Kings
Releases: Lockie Ferguson, Nehal Wadhera, Mitch Owen, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad.
Purse remaining: Rs. 18.6 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Releases: Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, M Breetzke, George Linde, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari and Arshin Kulkarni.
Purse remaining: Rs. 47.45 crore
Delhi Capitals
Releases: Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Ajay Mandal.
Purse remaining: Rs. 39.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Releases: Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur.
Purse remaining: Rs. 27.05 crore