IPL 2027: Coaching Staff Member Of India’s 2024 T20 WC Winning Squad Joins Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have confirmed Paras Mhambrey’s appointment as fast bowling coach for the upcoming season.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings have roped in Paras Mhambrey as the fast bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (2027) mini-auction. The former India bowling coach will replace James Hopes and will work in the team management, which includes Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas Iyer as team captain. Notably, Mhambrey had worked with Ponting earlier in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.
Mhambrey’s coaching experience
Mhambrey has experience working as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024—including during the 2023 ODI World Cup final run and 2024 T20 World Cup title win. He has worked with Mumbai Indians in two spells before leaving the coaching staff of the franchise in October 2026.
Welcome to the den, Paras paaji! 🦁♥️ https://t.co/QMsfFMre1r— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 25, 2026
Reshuffle in PBKS
The franchise is going through a coaching staff reshuffle ahead of the upcoming season, and former Chennai Super Kings coach Rajiv Kumar has joined as fielding coach in place of Brad Haddin. Also, spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule is excited about his role for the Indian men’s team setup.
Aiming for improved performance
PBKS will be aiming to put in an improved performance after finishing fifth in the IPL 2026. They won seven matches, lost six and one ended in a no-result. The team started the season with six straight wins and a washout but lost the winning momentum afterwards, missing a spot in the playoffs.
PBKS have never managed to win the IPL, and the closest they came to the silverware was in 2014, when they lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders, and in 2025, when they lost the summit clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
PBKS coaching staff IPL 2027
Ricky Ponting - Head Coach
Rajiv Kumar - Fielding Coach
Paras Mhambrey - Bowling Coach
Trevor Gonsalves - Assistant Bowling Coach
Anand Date - Strength and Conditioning Coach
PBKS IPL performances
2008–2010: Semi-finalists (3rd) in 2008; group-stage finishes in 5th (2009) and 8th (2010).
2011–2013: Group-stage exits, finishing 5th in 2011 and 6th in both 2012 and 2013.
2014–2015: Runners-up (2nd) in their breakthrough 2014 campaign, followed by an 8th-place finish in 2015.
2016–2020: Consistent mid-to-lower table group-stage finishes (8th in 2016, 5th in 2017, 7th in 2018, and 6th from 2019–2020).
2021–2024: Group-stage campaigns placing 6th (2021, 2022), 8th (2023), and 9th (2024).
2025–2026: Reached their second final as Runners-up (2nd) in 2025, followed by a group-stage finish in 2026.