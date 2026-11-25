ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Coaching Staff Member Of India’s 2024 T20 WC Winning Squad Joins Punjab Kings

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings have roped in Paras Mhambrey as the fast bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (2027) mini-auction. The former India bowling coach will replace James Hopes and will work in the team management, which includes Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas Iyer as team captain. Notably, Mhambrey had worked with Ponting earlier in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Mhambrey has experience working as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024—including during the 2023 ODI World Cup final run and 2024 T20 World Cup title win. He has worked with Mumbai Indians in two spells before leaving the coaching staff of the franchise in October 2026.

Reshuffle in PBKS

The franchise is going through a coaching staff reshuffle ahead of the upcoming season, and former Chennai Super Kings coach Rajiv Kumar has joined as fielding coach in place of Brad Haddin. Also, spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule is excited about his role for the Indian men’s team setup.

Aiming for improved performance

PBKS will be aiming to put in an improved performance after finishing fifth in the IPL 2026. They won seven matches, lost six and one ended in a no-result. The team started the season with six straight wins and a washout but lost the winning momentum afterwards, missing a spot in the playoffs.

PBKS have never managed to win the IPL, and the closest they came to the silverware was in 2014, when they lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders, and in 2025, when they lost the summit clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PBKS coaching staff IPL 2027

Ricky Ponting - Head Coach

Rajiv Kumar - Fielding Coach