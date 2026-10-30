ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Coaching Reshuffle Continues As Mumbai Indians Hire Robin Uthappa And Mitchell McClenaghan

Hyderabad: After Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have also completed the revamp of their coaching staff. They acquired the services of Robin Uthappa as the batting coach and Mitchell McClenaghan as the batting and bowling coach, respectively, for the upcoming season. TK Dilip has been hired as the fielding coach of the franchise. Also, Dhawal Kulkarni has been hired as the development bowling coach.

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI are also reshuffling the coaching staff and have already promoted Kieron Pollard as head coach from the earlier position of batting coach. Uthappa has now replaced him in the role.

The appointment comes as the franchise is going through a revamp in its coaching staff. They recently parted ways with bowling coach Lasith Malinga, additional bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson after Mahela Jayawardene's exit as head coach. With Pollard’s appointment as head coach, they mark the beginning of assembling a new coaching staff, and Robin Uthappa is another addition to the reshuffle.

Uthappa's association with Mumbai Indians

Uthappa will return to the franchise nearly two decades after playing for them in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. In that season, he played 14 matches, scoring 320 runs for the franchise. Uthappa has also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Pune Warriors in the IPL. He played a key role in CSK's title-winning campaign in 2021, scoring 115 runs in four matches. Overall, he has scored 4952 runs in the IPL with 27 half-centuries.

This will be the first professional assignment for Uthappa in the coaching role.

McClenaghan's title run with MI

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is the four-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians, representing the franchise from 2015 to 2020, winning the 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 editions with the team. he played 56 matches, taking 71 wickets with an impressive economy of 8.49

His association with MI has continued even after his retirement, as he works as the bowling coach for the MI Emirates in the ILT20 since 2024 and for MI Cape Town in SA20 since 2025. Now, he has joined the Mumbai Indians in a similar role.