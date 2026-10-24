IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Appoint Kieron Pollard As Head Coach Ahead Of Upcoming Season
Mumbai indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL season.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have promoted Kieron Pollard from batting coach to the position of head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. With the move, the franchise has extended its association with the former West Indies all-rounder.
What Pollard said after the appointment?
After working with the franchise as batting coach, he will now replace Mahela Jayawardene in the role of head coach.
Mumbai Indians elevate Kieron Pollard as Head Coach A defining figure in MI’s success, the remarkable 16-year association of Kieron Pollard within the #OneFamily enters a new chapter. Read more - https://t.co/ORZz4gruIr https://t.co/BMI38BYH1f— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 24, 2026
“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” Pollard said in a press release issued by the franchise.
“I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added.
Pollard's association with MI
Since retiring from IPL in 2022, Pollard has been working with MI as batting coach, and he will now take an even bigger role for the five-time IPL champions. Before stepping up into the coaching role for the franchise, Pollard played for MI in 189 matches and scored 3,412 runs in a career that spanned 13 years. He also took 69 wickets and was part of five IPL-winning teams.
“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter.” - Mrs. Nita M. Ambani— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 24, 2026
Pollard was known for his role as a finisher and also picking crucial wickets for the team. Apart from his power-hitting and medium-pace bowling, Pollard was known for his agile fielding and has pulled off many spectacular catches in the IPL. he played one of the greatest knocks in the IPL 2013 final, scoring 60 in 32 balls and taking MI to 148/5 from 52/4.
Pollard's T20 career
Pollard is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket with a tally of 14,999 runs behind Jos Buttler, who has amassed 15.062 runs. Although, Pollard has retired from the IPL, he still plays in other T20 league likes Carribean Premier League (CPL), Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred.
Tough challenges ahead for Pollard
Pollard will now have a tough task ahead of him to change the fortune of MI. The franchise finished in ninth position last year, winning just four out of the 14 matches. The mini auction is set to be held in December in Goa, and so Pollard will have to also decide the team's strategy at the auction table with the team management.