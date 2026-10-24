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IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Appoint Kieron Pollard As Head Coach Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Mumbai indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

kieron pollard head coach
File Photo: Kieron Pollard (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have promoted Kieron Pollard from batting coach to the position of head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. With the move, the franchise has extended its association with the former West Indies all-rounder.

What Pollard said after the appointment?

After working with the franchise as batting coach, he will now replace Mahela Jayawardene in the role of head coach.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” Pollard said in a press release issued by the franchise.

“I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added.

Pollard's association with MI

Since retiring from IPL in 2022, Pollard has been working with MI as batting coach, and he will now take an even bigger role for the five-time IPL champions. Before stepping up into the coaching role for the franchise, Pollard played for MI in 189 matches and scored 3,412 runs in a career that spanned 13 years. He also took 69 wickets and was part of five IPL-winning teams.

Pollard was known for his role as a finisher and also picking crucial wickets for the team. Apart from his power-hitting and medium-pace bowling, Pollard was known for his agile fielding and has pulled off many spectacular catches in the IPL. he played one of the greatest knocks in the IPL 2013 final, scoring 60 in 32 balls and taking MI to 148/5 from 52/4.

Pollard's T20 career

Pollard is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket with a tally of 14,999 runs behind Jos Buttler, who has amassed 15.062 runs. Although, Pollard has retired from the IPL, he still plays in other T20 league likes Carribean Premier League (CPL), Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred.

Tough challenges ahead for Pollard

Pollard will now have a tough task ahead of him to change the fortune of MI. The franchise finished in ninth position last year, winning just four out of the 14 matches. The mini auction is set to be held in December in Goa, and so Pollard will have to also decide the team's strategy at the auction table with the team management.

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KIERON POLLARD HEAD COACH
IPL 2027
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KIERON POLLARD NEWS

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