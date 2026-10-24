ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Appoint Kieron Pollard As Head Coach Ahead Of Upcoming Season

File Photo: Kieron Pollard ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have promoted Kieron Pollard from batting coach to the position of head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. With the move, the franchise has extended its association with the former West Indies all-rounder.

What Pollard said after the appointment?

After working with the franchise as batting coach, he will now replace Mahela Jayawardene in the role of head coach. “It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” Pollard said in a press release issued by the franchise. “I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added. Pollard's association with MI